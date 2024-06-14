Global Biometric In-store Payments Market Report 2024-2028 and Competitor Leaderboard for 16 Biometric In-store Payments Vendors

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biometric In-store Payments Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Biometric In-store Payments research suite provides in-depth analysis and evaluation of how the in-store payments ecosystem is adapting to include biometric payment solutions. Focusing on palm vein, fingerprint recognition, facial recognition and iris recognition, which can provide greater ease for merchants and consumers.



The suite includes both a data deliverable, sizing the market and providing key forecast data across 60 countries and several different segments, and a Strategy & Forecasts document which gives a complete assessment of the key trends, challenges and recommendations for stakeholders. Collectively, they provide a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; allowing payment companies, biometric card manufacturers and biometric in-store terminal vendors to shape their future business model.



Key Statistics

$429.1 billion - Total transaction value in 2024

$1.2 trillion - Total transaction value in 2028

113.6% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the biometric in-store payments market; addressing challenges posed by the technical and costly nature of biometric in-store payments and ongoing consumer fears regarding level of security. It will also analyse the potential benefits it will be able to provide in the challenging in-store retail market.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the biometric in-store payments market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Overview into biometric in-store payments, including forecasts for total number of biometric-enabled POS terminals, transactions and spend via biometric in-store payments, split by mPOS and dedicated POS.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 16 biometric in-store payments vendors, featuring market size for major players in the biometric-in store payments industry.

Alipay

Amazon

Fingerprints

G+D

IDEMIA

IDEX

Ingenico

JPMorgan

Mastercard

OVE Touch&Go

PayByFace

PayEye

Pop ID

Telpo

Tencent

Thales

Research Deliverables

Market Trends & Forecasts PDF Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations and a walk-through of the forecasts.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

