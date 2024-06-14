Liquid-Applied Membrane Market worth $32.1 billion by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.9% says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Liquid-Applied Membrane Market is projected to reach USD 32.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% from USD 24.1 billion in 2024, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors propelling the liquid-applied membrane market include the increasing spending on infrastructure development and the rising use of waterproofing membranes. The growing need for energy-efficient buildings and rising demand for green roofs will likely create opportunities for manufacturers. However, the availability of substitutes, such as sheet membranes, for large-scale and open surfaces may restrict market growth.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Liquid-Applied Membrane Market:

Driver: Wide deployment of waterproofing membranes in construction sector

Wide deployment of waterproofing membranes in construction sector Restraint: High initial investment required for liquid-applied membranes

High initial investment required for liquid-applied membranes Opportunity: Growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and green roof

Growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and green roof Challenge: Environmental and health concerns present a significant challenge

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, Elastomeric membranes is the fastest growing in liquid-applied membrane market, in 2023.

By application, roofing is the largest in liquid-applied membrane market, in 2023.

By end-use industry, residential construction is the largest end-use industry in the liquid-applied membrane market, in 2023.

Asia Pacific is the largest market in the liquid-applied membrane market, in terms of value.

On the basis of type, the elastomeric membranes type segment is expected to lead the market in terms of value in 2024. Elastomeric membranes have elastic properties that enable them to expand and contract with the substrate. These membranes help to protect surfaces against water infiltration and chemical influences, providing excellent resistance to impact, UV rays, tearing, and temperature variations. These membrane formulations are solvent-free or contain low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), ensuring environmental friendliness and safety for applications in sensitive environments such as hospitals, schools, or residential buildings. This eco-conscious feature resonates with the growing demand for sustainable construction materials driven by regulations and consumer preferences.

Based on application, the roofing segment accounted for the largest share in the liquid-applied membrane market. The widespread adoption of liquid-applied membranes in roofing is a result of their ability to offer reliable waterproofing for concrete roofs, effectively combating issues such as leaks and structural shifts. The surge in construction projects worldwide, notably in nations such as the United States, China, and India, is fuelling the demand for liquid-applied membranes in roofing projects. This demand is fuelled by the requirements for quick curing, simple application, long-lasting performance, and strong adhesion, all of which reinforce their prevalence in roofing applications within the liquid-applied membrane market.

Based on usage, the new construction segment accounted for the largest share in the liquid-applied membrane market. Liquid-applied membranes (LAMs) are popular for new construction projects because they are monolithic, fully bonded, and seamless, effectively preventing water infiltration at common roof system areas and improving structural integrity. The largest usage market for liquid applied membranes in new construction projects is propelled by a blend of factors, including regulatory compliance, their adaptability to diverse architectural designs and construction methods, their ability to provide long-lasting waterproofing, assurance of quality, adherence to industry standards, and continual technological progress.

On the basis of end-use industry, the residential construction segment accounted for the largest share in the liquid-applied membrane market. In residential construction, liquid-applied membranes provide a reliable and long-lasting solution for waterproofing. These membranes protect the building from water damage, ensuring the durability and sustainability of residential structures. The increasing population and escalating demand for improved waterproofing solutions in residential structures are key drivers behind the substantial growth in the demand for liquid-applied membranes within this sector. The growth of the liquid-applied membrane market is significantly fuelled by heightened investments in residential construction projects and governmental efforts to foster housing development. These initiatives frequently emphasize the utilization of cutting-edge building materials such as liquid-applied membranes to guarantee the durability and sustainability of residential buildings.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for liquid-applied membrane in 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the liquid-applied membrane market in the region are rapid industrialization, large and growing population, increasing urbanization, improvements in the standard of living, and increased awareness around all-weather protection for houses. The wide-scale use of liquid-applied membranes for waterproofing applications in residential and non-residential buildings in Asia Pacific has fueled the market. Infrastructure projects, such as dams, tunnels, and bridges, also influence the R&D for liquid-applied membranes. Due to industrial development and improving economic conditions, the Asia Pacific region is a lucrative market for liquid-applied membranes.

