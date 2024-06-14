Global $11.7 Billion Commercial Laundry Machinery Market by Product, Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market by Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Type (Commercial Dryer, Commercial Ironer, Continuous Batch Washer), Distribution Channel, End-user - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market was estimated at USD 6.69 billion in 2023, USD 7.23 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.30% to reach USD 11.70 billion by 2030.

This research report offers invaluable insights into various crucial aspects of the Commercial Laundry Machinery Market:

Market Penetration: This section thoroughly overviews the current market landscape, incorporating detailed data from key industry players. Market Development: The report examines potential growth prospects in emerging markets and assesses expansion opportunities in mature segments. Market Diversification: This includes detailed information on recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent industry developments, and strategic investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: An in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape is conducted, covering market share, strategic approaches, product range, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent analysis, technology developments, and advancements in the manufacturing capabilities of leading market players. Product Development & Innovation: This section offers insights into upcoming technologies, research and development efforts, and notable advancements in product innovation.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current market size and projected growth? Which products, segments, applications, and regions offer promising investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks? What is the market share and positioning of the leading vendors? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities do vendors in the market consider when deciding to enter or exit?

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increased use of commercial laundry machinery in the hospitality industry Growing demand for multi-housing laundries and laundromats Rising demand for energy and water-efficient laundry machines

Restraints High cost of laundry machines and their maintenance

Opportunities Development of new laundry equipment with innovative features Introduction of online on-demand laundry services

Challenges Technical and operational issues associated with commercial laundry machinery



Regional Insights



The Americas has a highly developed infrastructure for hospitality industries, creating a demand for commercial laundry machinery. The market is experiencing a significantly increasing landscape due to market players' investments in expanding business operations. The European market is expanding due to rising consumer focus on environment-efficient, affordable, energy-saving laundry machines for industrial use. The booming hospitality and hotel industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Middle-East countries is attributing the market growth in the region.



The surge in customers' spending power, the emergence of novel laundry machinery, and the expansion of the travel and tourism sector in Asian economies are boosting the laundry industry and raising the demand for commercial laundry machinery in the region. Additionally, the global market players are expanding their presence in the APAC region to meet the growing customer demand for advanced commercial laundry machinery by various end users.



Market Trends by Segment

Type: Preference for fully automatic commercial laundry machines to save time and improve cleaning capabilities

Product: Adoption of continuous batch washers and top loaders in high volume laundry establishments emphasizing on energy efficiency

Distribution Channel: Convenience and cost-effectiveness of procuring commercial laundry machinery through online channels

End-user: Need for robust and efficient laundry solutions to handle large volumes of linens, towels, and uniforms in the hospitality sector

Industry Insights

Market Dynamics

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

FPNV Positioning Matrix

Market Share Analysis

Strategy Analysis and Recommendations

Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Commercial Laundry Machinery Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH

D.W. Renzmann Apparatebau GmbH

Danube International

Dexter Laundry Inc.

EDRO Corporation

Electrolux AB

Ellis Corporation

Energenics Corporation

Fagor Professional

Forenta, LP

G.A. Braun, Inc.

General Electric Company

Girbau, SA

Gottlob STAHL Waschereimaschinenbau GmbH

Haier Group Corporation

IFB Industries Limited

Jiangsu Sea-lion Machinery Co., Ltd.

Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Maxi Companies

Miele & Cie. KG

Nagarjun International Trading Company

Pellerin Milnor Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Schulthess Maschinen AG

SEKO S.p.A.

Smart Automation & Hydropneumatics Pvt. Ltd.

Stefab India Ltd.

Tolon Global Makina San ve. Tic. A.S.

Unipress Corporation

UnityLab Corp.

Welco Garment Machinery P (Ltd).

Whirlpool Corporation

Recent Developments

LinenMaster Receives Growth Investment from Mainsail Partners

Alliance Laundry Systems' Innovative Laundry Solutions Offers a Game Changer for Vietnam's Commercial Self-Service Laundry Market

Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution Expands West Region with Acquisition

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

