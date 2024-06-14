CRISPR Technology Global Strategic Research Report 2024

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for CRISPR Technology is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The CRISPR Products segment is expected to reach US$5.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. Additionally, the CRISPR Services segment is projected to grow at a 22.2% CAGR over the next seven years.

This report provides a detailed market analysis of the Global CRISPR Technology Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It offers competitive insights into the market presence of major players across different geographies, along with an understanding of the key trends and drivers shaping the market's future. The actionable insights provided can help identify new revenue opportunities and inform strategic business decisions.

The U.S. market for CRISPR technology is estimated at $794.2 million in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.4% CAGR, reaching $1.6 billion by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also experiencing significant growth trends.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.0% Regions Covered Global



