The 7th Huaining Blueberry Culture and Tourism Festival and the First Blueberry Production and Marketing Conference Held

The 7th Huaining Blueberry Culture and Tourism Festival and the First Blueberry Production and Marketing Conference was held in Huaining County on June 12. Leaders of business associations, entrepreneurs, projects signing representatives, central and Anhui provincial medias attended the event.



In recent years, the Huaining County Party Committee and Government have attached great importance to the development of the blueberry industry, and created a "one county, one industry (blueberry)" entire industry chain. Entering Huaining, there are nearly 100,000 acres of blueberry planting base, more than 200 blueberry planting companies, and 8 deep-processing companies. It is expected that the fruit-bearing area this year will be 60,000 acres, the fresh fruit output will be 36,000 tons, and the comprehensive output value will exceed 7 billion yuan. "Huaining Blueberry" has been approved as a national geographical indication certification trademark, and has been selected into the "National Famous, Special and Excellent New Agricultural Products Catalog" and a typical case of sustainable development of global brands. It is the largest county-level blueberry planting area in the Yangtze River Delta, forming an entire industrial chain of seedling, planting, sales and processing, and new business formats and new models that integrate the three rural industries such as blueberry marathon and picking leisure.

At the opening ceremony, Yu Xuefeng, Secretary of the Huaining County Party Committee, extended a warm invitation to the leading enterprises in the blueberry industry. During the event, a blueberry industry development summit and a blueberry industry exchange meeting were held, as well as the promotion of key cultural and tourism projects, the signing of 18 projects including "the entire anthocyanin extraction industry chain project", 3 Huaining blueberry cooperative logistics partners and 8 High-quality Development Workstations were awarded licenses.

The Huaining Blueberry Culture and Tourism Festival has been held for seven consecutive years and has become a professional festival for Huaning County to enhance cultural exchanges and promote the development of the blueberry industry. It is also an important bridge to expand opening-up and promote high-quality economic development.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 7th Huaining Blueberry Culture and Tourism Festival

