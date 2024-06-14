Volvo Car Canada Collaborates with iconic global fashion brand to unveil curated looks inspired by the new EX30

TORONTO, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Car Canada, a premium global mobility provider, unveils an exclusive campaign for the new fully electric Volvo EX30 in partnership with an iconic global fashion brand. Captured by renowned Canadian photographer Norman Wong, the campaign showcases the vehicle’s versatility through high-fashion looks inspired by its cutting-edge design and technology. This collaboration seamlessly blends the innovative minds of Volvo Cars and a leading fashion retailer, merging the realms of high fashion and top-tier automotive excellence.



The creative aims to imagine an SSENSE fashion carpool and seemingly infinite number of looks inspired by the EX30, featuring a cast of creative talent spanning artists, designers, models and creators including Spencer Badu, Jeremy Joo, Isabel Okoro, Mich Mao, Lauren Armstrong, Josh McIntyre, Tre Akula, Austin Banks, David May, Jacqueline Ashton, Dani Roche, Emmanuel Uddenberg.

To learn more about the collaboration, click here. To access campaign videos and imagery, click here.

