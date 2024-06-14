Bright AI Crosses 30 Million Users Worldwide, Applying AI for Language Learning

Abu Dhabi, UAE, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright AI , the leading global publisher of AI-powered language learning apps based in the UAE, announces a significant milestone in its expansion worldwide: its user base has reached 30 million. With 3.4 million students, the US takes first place among the user base. China follows with 2 million students, and Saudi Arabia is third with 1.9 million students.



Bright AI's latest features leverage the newest breakthroughs in Generative AI. They enable people to expand their vocabulary more efficiently, enhance translation skills, receive detailed feedback and guidance, chat with AI assistants to improve grammar, and more.

Bright AI has welcomed 5 million new users in the last nine months; the US is leading this growth with 750,000 new users.

English studies lead the demand, but Bright AI also reports significant growth for Spanish, French, and Japanese languages. Recently introduced Arabic studies demonstrate sharp growth: 50,000 English-speaking students have started learning Arabic with the new app Bright Arabic—Learn & Speak, available for iOS and Android in the last three months.

Bright AI CEO and Founder Dmitrii Basalkin said: "The rise of AI in education is just starting. I'm excited to lead Bright AI as one of the driving forces for innovations in this area. We aim to improve the lives of hundreds of millions of people with better language skills and become a worldwide renowned leader in online language learning."

About

UAE-based Bright AI is a publisher of innovative language apps that help people learn foreign languages by deeply personalized learning based on their life goals and scenarios. With 30 million downloads so far, Bright AI is one of the global leaders in AI-powered language learning.