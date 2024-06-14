|Series
|RIKV 24 0821
|RIKV 24 1218
|Settlement Date
|06/19/2024
|06/19/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|25,755
|30,561
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.382
|/
|9.398
|95.440
|/
|9.451
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|25
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|27,355
|39,561
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|22
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|22
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.382
|/
|9.398
|95.440
|/
|9.451
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.426
|/
|9.138
|95.602
|/
|9.100
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.382
|/
|9.398
|95.440
|/
|9.451
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.391
|/
|9.345
|95.481
|/
|9.362
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.426
|/
|9.138
|95.602
|/
|9.100
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.280
|/
|10.001
|95.394
|/
|9.551
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.390
|/
|9.351
|95.466
|/
|9.394
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.06
|1.29
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0821 - RIKV 24 1218
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management