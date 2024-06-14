Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0821 - RIKV 24 1218

Series RIKV 24 0821RIKV 24 1218
Settlement Date 06/19/202406/19/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 25,75530,561
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.382/9.39895.440/9.451
Total Number of Bids Received 1425
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 27,35539,561
Total Number of Successful Bids 1222
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1222
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.382/9.39895.440/9.451
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.426/9.13895.602/9.100
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.382/9.39895.440/9.451
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.391/9.34595.481/9.362
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.426/9.13895.602/9.100
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.280/10.00195.394/9.551
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.390/9.35195.466/9.394
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.061.29