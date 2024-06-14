Kuke and Jidou Join Forces in the AI Music Market

Beijing, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Company") (NYSE: KUKE), a leading classical music service platform in China with approximately 3 million audio and video music tracks, recently announced its entry into the AI music field and the integration of its AI music technology into automobiles. The Company has formed a professional team dedicated to developing and promoting AI music-related features, which will gradually be launched on KUKE's and partners’ apps, bringing users a brand new music experience.

A new partner in Kuke’s business development in AI music is Shanghai Jidou Science and Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jidou”). On June 14, 2024, Kuke has signed an "Application Market Cooperation Agreement" with Jidou. According to the agreement, Kuke will launch its AI music application in the car application store developed by Jidou. Jidou is a leading provider of intelligent and digital automotive software and services for car companies, including Audi, BMW, Porsche, Volkswagen, Toyota, Nissan, BYD, Bentley, FAW, SAIC, and GAC.

Senior Management Views:

Kuke's senior management stated that AI technology will bring new development opportunities to the music industry and car networking services. In the future, the Company will continue to invest in AI music technology, launch more innovative products and services, and enhance the user music experience.

Representatives of Jidou also stated that this cooperation will further enrich the application ecosystem of its automotive cockpit software platform. Utilizing Kuke's AI technology, they aim to provide users with more intelligent and personalized music services.

This cooperation marks an important breakthrough in technological innovation and user experience enhancement for Kuke and Jidou. With the continuous development and application of AI music technology, users will experience unprecedented musical enjoyment on car networking platforms.

About Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE)

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services, with approximately 3 million audio and video music tracks. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in international copyrighted classical music content, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing services to various online music platforms, and classical music subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries and other institutions across China. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary smart music learning solutions, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China. For more information about Kuke, please visit https://ir.kuke.com/

Forward-looking Statements

This announcement contains forward looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kuke's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including those in Kuke's registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kuke's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Kuke undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

