Gold Market in China Review and Forecast to 2027

The report brings together facts and figures about gold market in China covering period of 2017-2027. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.
The report features the impact of various factors on the market. The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report.
The report about gold market in China covers:
- Reserves, mines, production
- Manufacturers
- Demand structure, trends
- Consumers
- Prices
- Market forecast
Buying the report means:
- Availability of key statistics about gold market in China (historical and forecast)
- Allocation of country market players, their role in the market
- Provision of data on demand characteristics
- Identification of market potential
Key Topics Covered:
1. OVERVIEW OF GOLD MARKET IN CHINA
2. RESERVES IN CHINA
2.1. Reserves estimation
3. GOLD SUPPLY IN CHINA
3.1. China production in 2017-2022
3.2. China production shares in global market and in regional market in 2017-2022
4. GOLD DEMAND IN CHINA
5.1. Demand structure, 2022
5.2. China consumption in 2017-2022
5. GOLD TRADE IN CHINA
5.1. Export (recent years)
6.2. Import (recent years)
6.3. Annual prices (recent years)
6. GOLD MARKET FORECAST TO 2027
6.1. General market forecast
6.2. Gold production forecast to 2027
6.3. Gold consumption forecast to 2027
7. GOLD END-USERS IN CHINA
LIST OF TABLES
- Gold production in China in 2017-2022
- China production share globally in 2017-2022
- China production share in region in 2017-2022
- Gold demand structure, 2022
- Gold demand dynamics in China in 2017-2022
- Trade in China in recent years
- Structure of export by country in recent years
- Structure of import by country in recent years
- Export and import prices in China in recent years
- Production forecast to 2027
- Demand forecast to 2027
