Lithium Market in China Review and Forecast to 2027

The report brings together facts and figures about lithium market in China covering period of 2017-2027. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report features the impact of various factors on the market. The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report. The report presents possible scenarios of market development

The report about lithium market in China covers:

Reserves, mines, production

Manufacturers

Demand structure, trends

Consumers

Prices

Market forecast

Buying the report means:

Availability of key statistics about lithium market in China (historical and forecast)

Allocation of country market players, their role in the market

Provision of data on demand characteristics

Identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:



1. OVERVIEW OF LITHIUM MARKET IN CHINA



2. RESERVES IN CHINA

2.1. Reserves estimation



3. LITHIUM SUPPLY IN CHINA

3.1. China production in 2017-2022

3.2. China production shares in global market and in regional market in 2017-2022



4. LITHIUM DEMAND IN CHINA

5.1. Demand structure, 2022

5.2. China consumption in 2017-2022



5. LITHIUM TRADE IN CHINA

5.1. Export (recent years)

6.2. Import (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)



6. LITHIUM MARKET FORECAST TO 2027

6.1. General market forecast

6.2. Lithium production forecast to 2027

6.3. Lithium consumption forecast to 2027



7. LITHIUM END-USERS IN CHINA





LIST OF TABLES

Lithium production in China in 2017-2022

China production share globally in 2017-2022

China production share in region in 2017-2022

Lithium demand structure, 2022

Lithium demand dynamics in China in 2017-2022

Trade in China in recent years

Structure of export by country in recent years

Structure of import by country in recent years

Export and import prices in China in recent years

Production forecast to 2027

Demand forecast to 2027

