PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

14 June 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMRs”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 10 June 2022 to the PDMRs listed below vested on 13 June 2024.

PDMRNumber of conditional shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accruedGross number of shares vestingNumber of shares cash settled to cover taxes dueNet Vested sharesNumber of shares sold
Antony Sappor

1,6081921,800845955955
Nicholas Williams

1,5351841,719807912-

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.08 per share. Details on Net Vested shares sold are set out below.

The Net Vested share awards were satisfied by the issue of 1,867 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the “New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAntony Sappor

2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionVesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").



c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
£6.081,800

d)Aggregated information£10,944
e)Date of the transaction13 June 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAntony Sappor

2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionSale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").



c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
£6.08955
d)Aggregated information£5,806.40
e)Date of the transaction13 June 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNicholas Williams

2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionVesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").



c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
£6.081,719

d)Aggregated information£10,451.52
e)Date of the transaction13 June 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue