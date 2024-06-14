Breezeline Hosts Digital Training for Older Adults in Connecticut

Breezeline partners with Cyber-Seniors for technology seminar

| Source: Cogeco Communications inc. Cogeco Communications inc.

NEW LONDON, Conn., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, hosted a digital learning seminar on June 13 to empower older adults in Connecticut with the knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the digital world.

The seminar, held at the New London Senior Services Center in New London, provided an introduction to creating and sending email and other internet basics. The seminar was held in partnership with Cyber-Seniors, a non-profit organization that provides technology training and digital mentoring to seniors via an intergenerational, volunteer model.

“Email enables people to connect to their communities and the world around them,” said Marina Vracevic, New London senior citizens coordinator. “We are grateful to Breezeline and Cyber-Seniors for taking the time to help older adults in New London learn this critical skill.” 

“Breezeline is committed to helping people stay connected to the things they love,” said Katherine McCoid, public relations manager for Breezeline. “We are proud to partner with Cyber-Seniors to teach important digital skills and empower older adults in Connecticut.”

To learn more about Breezeline’s commitment to digital literacy, please visit www.cyberseniors.org/breezeline

