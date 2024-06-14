ArixDEX: Empowering Cross-Chain Swaps and Community Governance with Innovative Telegram Mining Bot

Canberra, Australia, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArixDEX is a cross-chain solution crafted to simplify token transfers across various blockchain networks.

By removing the necessity for centralized intermediaries, ArixDEX provides a secure, transparent, and decentralized trading environment.

The platform showcases an innovative Telegram bot facilitates the mining of ARIX, promoting robust community engagement and participation of its community members, aiming to become a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (ArixDAO), where all decisions are made collectively by its members, known as Gem Hands.

Telegram Mining Bot

ArixDEX recently unveiled its mining bot on Telegram, enabling users to mine ARIX tokens by inviting friends and sharing referral links. Since its launch on June 2, 2024, the bot has attracted over 250,000 Telegram users, significantly expanding the ArixDEX community, and this number continues to grow. https://t.me/Arixcoin_bot

Mining phases:

Mining has begun in June 2024 and will conclude by the end of the Q3 2024.

Phase One (current phase) : In this phase, all bot bugs will be fixed, referral rewards will be set, server and mining capacity will be checked, claim times will be adjusted, and preparations will be made to handle up to 5 million Gem Hands. This phase will last between 12 to 17 days.

Phase Two : The Boost options will be introduced, along with new features and stages designed to surprise users. This phase can last from 20 to 50 days, depending on the activity level of Gem Hands.

Phase Three : The Clan and Vote options will be introduced for major decisions regarding the token, mining, distribution, halving, and leader and influencer rankings. Additional surprises are expected during this 30-day phase.

Phase Four : Mining and distribution will be completed, the Connect Wallet option will be added, and integration with favorite exchanges will be finalized. More surprises will be included in this phase, which will take between 20 to 30 days.

ArixDAO

Looking ahead, ArixDEX envisions a thriving DAO where the community has even greater influence over the platform's development and strategic decisions.

Through decentralized governance, token holders play a pivotal role in directing the project's future, ensuring that ArixDEX evolves as a vibrant and community-driven platform for cross-chain swaps. ArixDEX has recently announced a transition of their token, $ARIX, from the Ethereum (ERC-20) network to the TON network.

This transition is primarily aimed at enhancing support for the ARIX mining bot for token distribution and voting, aiming to build a huge DAO community on TON chain. https://t.me/arixdex

Conclusion:

By embracing the unpredictable nature of the crypto world, ArixDEX takes a quirky and unconventional approach that captures users' attention and builds a vibrant community. ArixDEX concept promotes active participation and rewards, making cryptocurrencies more accessible and attractive to a wider audience.



