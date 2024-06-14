Document Mining and Analytics Platforms Report Recognizes IDOL™, Supplied to the U.S. Government by MFGS, Inc.

MCLEAN, Va., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MFGS, Inc., the exclusive supplier of best-in-class cybersecurity software solutions to the U.S. government, its partners, and system integrators, is thrilled to share that OpenText™ Intelligent Data Operating Layer (IDOL)™ has been named in The Forrester Wave™: Document Mining and Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024. As the only authorized supplier of OpenText™ IDOL™ to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Intelligence Community (IC), MFGS, Inc. echoes this consequential recognition.



“This recognition reinforces IDOL analytics as the leader in helping government organizations better understand their mission data and turning it into actionable insights – a strategic priority for our government customers,” said Kevin Hansen, Chief Technology Officer at MFGS, Inc. “It’s reassuring that we are providing the best of what the market has to offer to our customers and partners – but the real value is in the impact to mission and the outcomes driven by IDOL.”

Access the full report here.

To learn how your agency can benefit from IDOL’s leading information technology, reach out to sales@mfgsinc.com at MFGS, Inc.

About MFGS, Inc.

MFGS, Inc. is the trusted advisor to the U.S. government, its partners, and system integrators for achieving optimal efficiency throughout an agency’s enterprise software architecture. MFGS, Inc. brings a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading, enterprise-grade software and a deep understanding of how DOD agencies operate to support the entire software development lifecycle, enabling customers to safely plan, build, deliver and run their missions.

