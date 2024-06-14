National Solar Unveils New Website to Enhance Solar Energy Access in Calgary and Beyond

Calgary, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary, Alberta -

National Solar has launched a new website to better serve customers and provide valuable information to those interested in solar energy. The updated website aims to ease the transition to solar power for both residential and commercial clients. This move aligns with National Solar's commitment to sustainability and customer support across several Canadian locations, including Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, and Medicine Hat. For more information, visit the new National Solar website.

To assist with the rebranding and web design, National Solar partnered with Purple Penguin Media. The goal was to create a user-friendly and informative website that caters to a wide audience. Learn more about Purple Penguin Media's role in this transformation.

Donald Rehbock, CEO of National Solar, expressed his excitement about the new website. He said, "We are excited to present our newly designed website to both existing and prospective customers. This platform is not just about showcasing what we offer; it's a comprehensive resource for anyone interested in learning about solar energy. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to access information, understand the benefits, and take the next step towards sustainability."

The website now features detailed descriptions and easy navigation through various services such as residential and commercial solar installations, financing options, virtual solar installations, batteries and storage solutions, and roof replacement. The updated content aims to provide clear and concise information to help users understand the benefits and processes involved in adopting solar energy.

A key focus of the website is the advantages of installing solar panels in Calgary. With Calgary's abundant sunshine and generous incentives, it’s an excellent location for solar energy. The website explains how a solar installation can significantly reduce household energy bills and mentions that many homeowners see a return on their investment within around ten years. Explore more about solar panels in Calgary to see how you can benefit.

Rehbock further noted, "Calgary is an excellent city for solar energy because of both the sunlight it receives and the strong incentives available. Educating our customers about these benefits is crucial to helping them make informed decisions. Our website is a tool to aid in that education."

For businesses, the website outlines how National Solar offers solutions to reduce overhead costs and embrace sustainability. It features information on available tax incentives and possible grants, making solar conversion financially viable for businesses across various sectors in Calgary.

The new website aims to provide a more user-friendly experience. It details the National Solar process, which includes a solar report and presentation, an EnerGuide assessment, a site visit, the application process, installation, and a detailed inspection. Once the system is installed and inspected, it is energized, allowing customers to start saving money immediately.

The website also highlights financial assistance options. National Solar offers an in-house personal financing expert to guide customers through the loan application process. The site also provides comprehensive information about local, provincial, and federal incentives that can help reduce the cost of solar panel installations.

Visitors to the new website can engage with the company through commitment-free virtual quotes. Customers have the option to fill out a form to receive a personalized solar report or contact the company directly to discuss the next steps. This feature aims to make the initial stages of exploring solar energy as convenient as possible.

Customer testimonials on the website share positive experiences from those who have transitioned to solar energy with the company’s help. These firsthand accounts offer insights into the satisfaction of National Solar’s clients.

The website also provides details about National Solar's services in batteries and energy storage, as well as the option of roof replacement before installing solar panels. This information helps potential customers understand what to expect and why they should consider choosing National Solar for their needs.

The collaboration with Purple Penguin Media has resulted in a website that is not only informative but also visually appealing and easy to navigate. This effort highlights the company’s dedication to providing excellent customer service while promoting a broader understanding of the benefits of solar energy.

