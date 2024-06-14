“Crypto-Breakthrough” Bill Could See Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BlockDAG Network Prices Skyrocket “Very Soon”

London, UK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and XRP, have surged in 2024 after hitting their lowest points in 2022. The Bitcoin price has rebounded to its previous all-time high of around $70,000 per BTC and could potentially surge further to anywhere between $100,000 to $150,000 as traders and analysts are noticing a bullish price pattern. Meanwhile, Ethereum, BlockDAG Network, and other altcoins are preparing for a significant but positive impact from Wall Street.





Amid the political landscape, where both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are making moves related to cryptocurrency, a potentially transformative bill has emerged. Passed quietly by a Senate committee, this bill could become the most crucial U.S. crypto policy if it becomes law.

Senate Committee Passes Crypto Provision

The U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence recently passed its funding package, which includes a little-noticed crypto provision. This provision mandates crypto companies to collect more information about their users or face sanctions designed to prevent terrorism financing. According to Coindesk, this move would "speed and automate the process to sanction 'foreign digital asset transaction facilitators,' including crypto exchanges linked to users who support terrorism groups."

The Intelligence Authorization Act (IAA) passed unanimously with a 17-0 vote. However, the crypto section was not highlighted when Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced the vote. Warner emphasized that the bill enhances the U.S. intelligence community's ability to identify and counter technological threats from adversarial nations and designates foreign ransomware organizations as hostile cyber actors.

Crypto Industry Response

Despite the significance of the bill, crypto industry insiders believe the provision might not survive the budget process. Cody Carbone, the chief policy officer for the Digital Chamber, told Coindesk that there would likely be pushback from the industry, potentially leading to its removal from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This potential removal could ease concerns and further boost confidence and investment in the crypto market.

Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (Fit21). This act splits responsibility for cryptocurrency regulation between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and has received broad support from crypto companies and pro-crypto lobby groups. Such regulatory clarity and support are likely to attract more institutional investment, driving up the value of cryptocurrencies.







Trump’s Endorsement and Industry Growth

The Biden administration has softened its stance on Bitcoin and crypto recently, following Donald Trump’s pledge to support the crypto industry. Last week, Trump conducted a crypto-friendly fundraiser in Silicon Valley, hosted by investors David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya, raising around $12 million. Trump declared his intention to be the "crypto president" and promised that the Biden-Gensler crackdown on crypto would end swiftly if he were re-elected.

Trump's endorsement of crypto and digital assets could mean a significant increase in industry value and individual projects growth as soon as 2025. His support, combined with technological advancements and favorable regulatory changes, creates a positive outlook for the market.

BlockDAG Network: A Revolutionary Technology

In the evolving world of cryptocurrencies, BlockDAG Network is an emerging revolutionary technology. Unlike traditional blockchain, which relies on a linear sequence of blocks, BlockDAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) allows for multiple chains of blocks to coexist and interconnect. This structure significantly increases transaction throughput and scalability while reducing confirmation times.

BlockDAG Network can handle a higher volume of transactions without compromising security or decentralization, addressing one of the most critical challenges faced by traditional blockchain networks. As cryptocurrencies gain more mainstream attention and political endorsement technologies like BlockDAG Network could play a crucial role in the industry and lead to substantial returns for both new and existing venture capitalists.

The legislative developments, coupled with favorable regulatory changes and high-profile endorsements, set the stage for a significant market rally. investors should prepare for a potential surge “very soon,” as the bill's positive impact on the crypto ecosystem could trigger a substantial increase in the value of many digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BlockDAG Network, and other major altcoins, making the industry more robust and appealing to more investors.

Read About BlockDAG Presale:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram:https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu