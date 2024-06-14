Compagnie de l'Odet : Combined general shareholders' meeting of June 14, 2024

COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET





PRESS RELEASE

June 14, 2024

COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF JUNE 14, 2024

ALL RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT OVER 99.7%





The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Compagnie de l’Odet was held on June 14, 2024, chaired by Vincent Bolloré.

92.68% of the capital voted at the Meeting. All the resolutions presented at the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting were adopted with 99.70% to 100.00% of the votes.

The dividend of €4.00 per share, up 11% compared to that paid in 2023, will be paid on June 27, 2024.

Attachment