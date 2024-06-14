OC Transpo acquires 51 electric buses from Nova Bus

SAINT-EUSTACHE, Quebec, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OC Transpo, which provides transit services across Ottawa, Ontario, and into Gatineau, Québec, is successfully pursuing its electrification plan by acquiring 51 LFSe+, the all-electric bus model of Nova Bus.



This order is part of OC Transpo’s Zero Emission Bus Program, which aims to fully transition its bus fleet to zero-emission by 2036.

These 51 electric buses will be provided by Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group and a leader in electric bus manufacturing in Canada. The LFSe+ is the durable, safe and sustainable all-electric bus model of Nova Bus. It has been built on the reliable and well-known LFS platform, offering the fully electric version of a bus that several transit agencies in Canada have been familiar with for many years. The LFSe+ reduces tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions, reduces operating costs and has been successfully running year-round in several cities across Canada.

“Nova Bus is incredibly proud to be working with OC Transpo to support its transition to a zero-emission bus fleet,” said Paul Le Houillier, President of Nova Bus. “We fully understand the importance of this milestone and commend OC Transpo for its ambitious plan. We are as committed as all our partners in the transit community to make this transition a reality by providing safe, sustainable and reliable electric buses. We are very much looking forward to seeing the first OC Transpo LFSe+ buses on the streets in Ottawa.”

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with an all-electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit novabus.com.

