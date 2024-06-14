New Fisher House Under Construction at the Little Rock VA

Little Rock, Arkansas, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ground was broken today for a Fisher House supporting the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System in Little Rock, Arkansas. It will be the first Fisher House built in the state. Dr. Carolyn M. Clancy, VHA Assistant Under Secretary for Health of the Department of Veterans Affairs; David A. Coker, president of Fisher House Foundation; and Medical Center Director Dr. Margie A. Scott joined other supporters for the groundbreaking, announcing the start of the new home.

This Fisher House will join the network of nearly 100 other Fisher Houses operating in the United States and Europe. Up to 1,400 families will be able stay in Fisher Houses across the country and overseas on any given night.

“For the 500,000 families who have passed through the doors of Fisher Houses nationwide, the organization’s motto – A Family’s Love is Good Medicine – says it all,” said Dr. Clancy. “Today’s groundbreaking for the 101st Fisher House continues the outstanding legacy of support envisioned by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher for our Nation’s Veterans and their families.”

The Little Rock VA Fisher House will allow up to 16 Veteran and military families to stay free of charge, serving families traveling to the health care center for medical care. It will offer more than 5,800 nights of lodging each year, potentially saving families more than $1.1 million annually.

“We have been looking forward to breaking ground on this project since we received approval,” said Dr. Scott. “This is a tremendous benefit for Arkansas’ Veterans. Family members of Veterans will now have the opportunity to rest comfortably while much needed care is provided. This Fisher House will provide a community of support for those Veteran’s families.”

Each bedroom suite of the 14,490+ sq.-ft. “comfort home” will be equipped with a private, wheelchair-accessible bathroom. Common areas will include large communal living, dining and family rooms, a spacious kitchen, a laundry room, and a patio.

“We are excited to start construction on a new Fisher House in the state of Arkansas,” said Fisher House Foundation Chairman and CEO Ken Fisher. “For so many Veterans, accessing the world-class healthcare offered by the VA comes down to one thing: having their families by their side. Soon, they can rest assured their families will be taken care of in a world-class home away from home.”

A Fisher House creates an instant community for its residents united by their common mission of supporting a sick or injured loved one, but it also provides individuals with a secure and private refuge after a long day at the hospital to rest and recharge.

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and Veteran families: Car Donation Foundation, Enterprise Mobility Foundation, Fisher-Nightingale Houses, Inc. Men's Wearhouse, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 97 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since its inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org



About the VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System

The VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System is one of the largest and busiest VA medical centers in the country. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

