ArtsBridge Foundation Students to Participate in the 2024 Jimmy Awards®

ATLANTA, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtsBridge Foundation is honored to share the participation of two of its student artists at the 2024 Jimmy Awards ® , Hayden Poe and Ivy O’Neal.



Being one of the most coveted awards in the industry, The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®) celebrates outstanding achievement and artistry of high school students within musical theatre on a national level and elevates the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The program is the year-end culmination of 51 regional awards programs supported by professional theatre organizations across the country.

Hayden Poe is a junior at Dalton High School in Dalton, Georgia, and a two-time Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (GHSMTA) nominee. He clinched the male lead category with his exceptional portrayal of Tevye in Dalton’s production of Fiddler on the Roof. Ivy O’Neal is a junior at Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Georgia. She triumphed in the female lead category for her endearing performance as Peter Pan in Ringgold’s production of the timeless classic.

“Hayden and Ivy are not only thrilled to be representing the state of Georgia, but they are also excited to meet and share this incredible experience with so many other talented young artists. Their experience with GHSMTA has given them an amazing group of new friends in their fellow nominees (the “Georgia Dozen- Fuzzy Peaches Edition''), and now they are delighted to expand their friendships to an even larger artistic community over these next 10 days,” says Elizabeth Lenhart, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation.

“We are so proud and honored to be represented by two incredible artists at this year’s Jimmy Awards®,” says Jennifer D. Dobbs, executive director for ArtsBridge Foundation. “Throughout the year, our students pour their heart and soul into their performances, growing as artists while also managing academic and personal responsibilities. We look forward to celebrating Hayden and Ivy as they take the stage on June 24,” she adds.

While in New York City, Hayden and Ivy will experience an intensive week of auditions, private coaching sessions, masterclasses, and rehearsals with theatre professionals. The journey concludes with a panel of industry experts tasked with selecting the finalists, who will be announced during The Jimmy’s® live show and awarded the national titles of Best Performance by an Actress and Actor.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation , the 15th annual iteration of the Jimmy Awards® will be hosted by singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre. The Awards will also be streaming for free on Facebook and YouTube . For more information, visit JimmyAwards.com .

ArtsBridge Foundation provides high-quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to Pre-K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development workshops and the five-time Southeast Emmy® Award-winning annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (GHSMTA). Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served nearly 425,000 students and educators from 70 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org .

