Miracle-Gro Company Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (“Scotts” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SMG) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Scotts investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On June 6, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers and directors alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Scotts Miracle-Gro had an oversupply of inventory that far exceeded consumer demand; and (ii) Scotts Miracle-Gro executives engaged in a scheme to saturate Scotts Miracle-Gro’s sales channel with more product than those retailers could sell through to end users, a practice that required Scotts Miracle-Gro sales personnel to pressure retailers to purchase more inventory than they wanted or needed.

When investors learned the truth, Scotts’ common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

