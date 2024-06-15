PHREESIA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Phreesia, Inc. on Behalf of Phreesia Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Phreesia, Inc. (“Phreesia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PHR) on behalf of Phreesia stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Phreesia has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 30, 2024, Phreesia issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025. Among other items, Phreesia update its “revenue outlook for fiscal year 2025 to a range of $416 million to $426 million from a previous range of $424 million to $434 million.” Phreesia advised that “[t]he updated revenue range incorporates the accelerated wind-down of a clearinghouse client relationship” and that “[t]he revenue range provided for fiscal 2025 assumes no additional revenue from potential future acquisitions completed between now and January 31, 2025.”

On this news, Phreesia’s stock price fell $2.39 per share, or 11.22%, to close at $18.92 per share on May 31, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Phreesia shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

