CoinShares XBT Provider rebrands and reinforces commitment to Nordics as it plans expansion

17 June 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares'' or “the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), today announced that the firm’s long-standing crypto ETP brand XBT Provider has been rebranded “CoinShares XBT Provider”, to align more closely with the CoinShares group strategy and to prepare for expansion in the second half of 2024.



Listed and domiciled in Sweden since 2015, CoinShares XBT Provider’s Bitcoin Tracker One ETP was the first ever bitcoin-based security traded on a public exchange, and the existing product suite contains the world’s first exchange traded products referencing bitcoin and ethereum. They are available in SEK and EUR and are listed in Stockholm, Sweden.



Having built a reputation as the trusted choice for Nordic investors seeking crypto exposure via a regulated product, with a current AUM of $3.4 Billion USD*, the company is actively looking to grow and expand the business in 2024. As part of this strategy, the company is considering a new suite of ‘next-generation’ products for the Nordic market.



Townsend Lansing, Head of Product at CoinShares, commented “Our CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs have delivered exposure to bitcoin and ether for nearly a decade. Looking to the second half of 2024 and beyond - and following the success of our CoinShares Physical ETP brand in continental Europe - we are now excited to be actively exploring new opportunities tailored specifically for the Nordic market.”



This renewed focus on the Nordics follows hot on the heels of a record financial quarter for CoinShares International, the group parent company, which also saw the firm complete its acquisition of Valkyrie Funds in the United States, significantly boosting its global market presence and expanding its operational footprint across the Atlantic.



Frank Spiteri, Head of Asset Management at CoinShares commented, "Across Europe and the US we are seeing increased demand for crypto exposure via regulated products as investors consider the potential benefits of including digital assets as part of their overall portfolio. This rebrand is the start of an exciting new chapter for our Nordic operations, reflecting our ongoing commitment to this region and our investors. Our future initiatives will focus on innovation, while maintaining the transparency, security, and regulatory compliance that our clients have come to expect.”



About CoinShares

CoinShares is the European leading investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.



For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

*Assets under management for CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs as of 13th June 2024

