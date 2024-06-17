Flash News: OKX Successfully Completes Polyhedra Network (ZK) Token Migration

DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 17, 2024.



OKX Successfully Completes Polyhedra Network (ZK) Token Migration

OKX today announced that it completed the Polyhedra Network's ZK token migration successfully. In this migration, ZK tokens were exchanged on a 1:1 ratio for ZKJ.

Customers can find their new ZKJ tokens in the 'Assets' section of OKX - under either their 'Funding Account' or 'Trading Account.'



OKX also announced that it will list ZKJ/USDT on its spot market on June 17 at 7:00 AM (UTC).

