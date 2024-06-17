Company announcement no. 25 2024



























Group Communications

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00







17 June 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 24

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 24:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 8,882,773 200.7080 1,782,843,458 10/06/2024 95,600 209.1793 19,997,541 11/06/2024 141,617 206.9753 29,311,221 12/06/2024 43,988 208.9922 9,193,149 13/06/2024 197,800 206.3687 40,819,729 14/06/2024 224,109 201.1430 45,077,957 Total accumulated over week 24 703,114 205.3715 144,399,596 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 9,585,887 201.0500 1,927,243,055

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.11% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments