Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 24

| Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 25 2024













 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00



17 June 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 24

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 24:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement8,882,773200.70801,782,843,458
10/06/202495,600209.179319,997,541
11/06/2024141,617206.975329,311,221
12/06/202443,988208.99229,193,149
13/06/2024197,800206.368740,819,729
14/06/2024224,109201.143045,077,957
Total accumulated over week 24703,114205.3715144,399,596
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme9,585,887201.05001,927,243,055

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.11% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


Attachments

Company announcement no 25 2024 Individual Transactions - Week 24