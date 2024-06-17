|Company announcement no. 25 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
17 June 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 24
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 24:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|8,882,773
|200.7080
|1,782,843,458
|10/06/2024
|95,600
|209.1793
|19,997,541
|11/06/2024
|141,617
|206.9753
|29,311,221
|12/06/2024
|43,988
|208.9922
|9,193,149
|13/06/2024
|197,800
|206.3687
|40,819,729
|14/06/2024
|224,109
|201.1430
|45,077,957
|Total accumulated over week 24
|703,114
|205.3715
|144,399,596
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|9,585,887
|201.0500
|1,927,243,055
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.11% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
