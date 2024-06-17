Cognitiv Partners With Adform to Offer ContextGPT™ to European Advertisers for the First Time

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitiv, the leading provider of deep learning AI for marketers, today announced an exclusive partnership with Adform , the most powerful and safe media buying platform built for game changers, to exclusively provide ContextGPT™, Cognitiv’s GPT AI-based contextual targeting across the major European languages. This is the first time that GPT AI based contextual targeting is available to digital advertisers in Europe. PubMatic is the chosen SSP providing inventory access in the deal through their “Connect” solution.



Digital advertisers in Europe will benefit from the incredible precision and nuance that AI brings to contextual targeting compared to conventional approaches. ContextGPT uses large language models (LLMs) to “read” all of the content on a page in a way that no traditional keyword technology can do, giving buyers access to targeted context at scale. Supported European languages will include English (UK), German, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish.

With ContextGPT, brands are able to move beyond simple keyword targeting and into the world of expressive natural language targeting through AI prompts. These AI prompts, which can be written in any language and produce highly specialized contextual segments, continuously fine tune campaigns over time. More impressively, AI prompts can match content across languages -- a French prompt can be used to find URLs with German content. Adform buyers will be able to access it with standard or custom contextual segments.

“AI holds huge potential for marketers, and we’re set for a wave of innovation in the sector. Cognitiv’s ContextGPT product is next-generation AI contextual targeting and we’re thrilled to bring this solution to our European customers. We know how precise and local brands need to be to drive performance. With Cognitiv´s solution, they will be able to harness AI to deliver incredible accuracy and nuance, while still achieving scale, across languages” said Oliver Whitten, COO at Adform.

“Cognitiv is reinventing contextual targeting with the latest LLMs, and advertisers are benefiting from better performance without sacrificing scale. Our partnership with Adform enables brands to tap into the latest in AI media buying technology across the major languages in Europe, dramatically enhancing their current contextual capabilities,” said Jeremy Fain, Co-Founder and CEO at Cognitiv.

About Adform

Adform is the most powerful and safe media buying platform in the world. With a 20+ year history of delivering service excellence and forward-looking technology, Adform enables major brands, agencies, and publishers to create, buy, and sell digital advertising globally. Having pushed the boundaries through augmented intelligence and an industry-leading identity solution, Adform has consistently changed the game for digital advertisers.

About Cognitiv

Cognitiv is the first Deep Learning Advertising Platform. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and data science since 2015 to more accurately predict consumer behavior and understand nuance, Cognitiv enables brands to connect with their customers in more precise, relevant, impactful moments at scale. Cognitiv activates as a Dynamic Deal run through the DSP of your choice, as a managed service DSP, or through our industry-first ContextGPT product. Cognitiv is on a mission to bring intelligence to advertising.

Media Contact:

Aimee Miller

aimee@broadsheetcomms.com