Global A2P Messaging Market Report 2024-2028: Total A2P Messages Delivered Set to Rise from 2.2 Trillion in 2024 to 3.4 Trillion in 2028

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global A2P Messaging Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The A2P Messaging research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of this established market; highlighting key areas for innovation and future growth. This enables A2P messaging stakeholders to understand key trends within this competitive environment.



The suite includes access to data mapping the adoption and future growth of A2P messaging. The insightful study uncovers the latest trends and opportunities within the market, and includes a document containing extensive analysis of the 27 market leaders in the A2P messaging space.



It provides a critical tool for understanding this evolving market; allowing A2P messaging vendors to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future growth across different A2P messaging channels.



Key Statistics

2.2 trillion - Total A2P messages delivered in 2024

3.4 trillion - Total A2P messages delivered in 2028

55% - 2024 to 2028 growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Trends & Strategies: Provides insight into the A2P messaging market by giving an in depth overview of each messaging channel, including the challenges that must be overcome in order for each channel to grow. In particular, it addresses the impact that AIT (Artificially Inflated Traffic) fraud and the rising SMS prices will have on the future growth of A2P SMS, and highlights how Apple's support of RCS in 2024 will change the market dynamics. The A2P messaging research also includes an analysis of key market verticals, including which channels will be most popular for A2P messaging depending on the use case.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the A2P messaging market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The overview into the A2P messaging market includes forecasts for total A2P messaging revenue for operators, split by key market verticals.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player product and positioning, and capability and capacity assessment for 27 vendors within the A2P messaging space, via the Competitor Leaderboard.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but our written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwlhn9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.