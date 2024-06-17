North America Automotive Fabric Market Forecast to 2030: Regional Market Statistics for Carpets, Headliners, Hood Liners, Insulation, Seat Covering Materials, and Other Components

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Automotive Fabric Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis by Component (Carpet, Headliner, Hood Liner, Insulation, Seat Covering Material, and Others) and Material (Textiles, Artificial Leather, Genuine Leather, and Artificial Suede)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America automotive fabric market is expected to reach US$10.93 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing production of vehicles and rising sales is fueling the market.
Lear Corp, Bader GmbH & Co KG, BOXMARK Leather GmbH & Co KG, AUNDE Group SE, Grupo Empresarial Copo SA, Classic Soft Trim Inc, Shawmut Corp, Apex Mills Corp, and Seiren Co Ltd are some of the leading companies operating in the North America automotive fabric market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
2.2.1 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. North America Automotive Fabric Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers
4.3.2 Automotive Fabric Manufacturers
4.3.3 Distributors/Suppliers
4.3.4 End-Use Industries
5. North America Automotive Fabric Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Vehicle Production and Sales
5.1.2 Rising Focus on Automotive Aesthetics and Interior Quality
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Harmful Effects of PVC and PU and Durability Issues of Synthetic Leather
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Innovative Technological Development in Automotive Fabric Industry
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Adoption of Sustainable Fabrics
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Automotive Fabric Market - North America Market Analysis
6.1 North America Automotive Fabric Market Revenue (US$ Million)
6.2 North America Automotive Fabric Market Forecast and Analysis
7. North America Automotive Fabric Market Analysis - Component
7.1 Carpet
7.2 Headliner
7.3 Hood Liner
7.4 Insulation
7.5 Seat Covering Material
7.6 Others
8. North America Automotive Fabric Market Analysis - Material
8.1 Textiles
8.2 Artificial Leather
8.3 Genuine Leather
8.4 Artificial Suede
9. North America Automotive Fabric Market - Country Analysis
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Heat Map Analysis By Key Players
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 New Product Development
11.3 Merger and Acquisition
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Lear Corp
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Bader GmbH & Co KG
12.3 BOXMARK Leather GmbH & Co KG
12.4 AUNDE Group SE
12.5 Grupo Empresarial Copo SA
12.6 Classic Soft Trim Inc
12.7 Shawmut Corp
12.8 Apex Mills Corp
12.9 Seiren Co Ltd
13. Appendix
