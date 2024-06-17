Robotic Software Platforms Market Report 2024-2030: A $14.1 Billion Opportunity - Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Software Platforms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Robotic Software Platforms is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Euclid Labs s.r.l., Aethon, Inc., Brain Corporation, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) segment, which is expected to reach US$9.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8%. The Third-Party Vendors segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Robotic Software Platforms Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Robotic Software Platforms Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Robotic Software Platforms Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured):
- Euclid Labs s.r.l.
- Aethon, Inc.
- Brain Corporation
- CloudMinds, Inc.
- Energid Technologies Corporation
- EZ-Robot Inc.
- Furhat Robotics AB
- Calvary Robotics
- Cyberbotics Ltd.
- Automade.com
- Freedom Robotics
- G1ANT
- Greenroom Robotics Pty Limited
- Chiavetta S.R.L.
- American Reliance Inc.
MarketGlass Platform
Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|229
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$9.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Overview:
- Robotic Software Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023
- Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
- Robotic Software: A Prelude
- Robotic Software Platform
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS), and Third-Party Vendors
- Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact
- Need for Advanced Robotic Technologies to Overcome Challenges for Wider Adoption
- Regional Analysis
- World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2024 & 2030)
- World Robotic Software Platforms Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2023-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Number of Robotic Startups by Region
- Recent Market Activity
Market Trends & Drivers:
- Robotics & Software Development Trends
- Transformation in Robotics Technology
- Automation Trends to Drive Growth
- Rising Spending on Robotic Automation
- Widespread Use of Robots
- Human-Robot Collaboration in Manufacturing
- Cloud Robotics: An Overview
- Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake Volumes
- Predictions for the Next Decade of Mobile Robotics
- Research & Innovation in Mobile Robotics
- Robotics Growth Trajectory to Continue
- Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion
- Advancements in Industrial Robotics
- Trends Shaping Industrial Robotics
- Robotic Software Market Growth
- Industry 5.0 to Support Growth
- Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains
- Robotics Technology: Challenges & Issues
- Robotics Implementation Challenges
