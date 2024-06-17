Robotic Software Platforms Market Report 2024-2030: A $14.1 Billion Opportunity - Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Software Platforms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Robotic Software Platforms is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Euclid Labs s.r.l., Aethon, Inc., Brain Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) segment, which is expected to reach US$9.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8%. The Third-Party Vendors segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Robotic Software Platforms Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Robotic Software Platforms Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Robotic Software Platforms Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured):

Euclid Labs s.r.l.

Aethon, Inc.

Brain Corporation

CloudMinds, Inc.

Energid Technologies Corporation

EZ-Robot Inc.

Furhat Robotics AB

Calvary Robotics

Cyberbotics Ltd.

Automade.com

Freedom Robotics

G1ANT

Greenroom Robotics Pty Limited

Chiavetta S.R.L.

American Reliance Inc.

MarketGlass Platform



Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview:

Robotic Software Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023

Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

Robotic Software: A Prelude

Robotic Software Platform

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS), and Third-Party Vendors

Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact

Need for Advanced Robotic Technologies to Overcome Challenges for Wider Adoption

Regional Analysis

World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2024 & 2030)

World Robotic Software Platforms Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2023-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Number of Robotic Startups by Region

Recent Market Activity

Market Trends & Drivers:

Robotics & Software Development Trends

Transformation in Robotics Technology

Automation Trends to Drive Growth

Rising Spending on Robotic Automation

Widespread Use of Robots

Human-Robot Collaboration in Manufacturing

Cloud Robotics: An Overview

Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake Volumes

Predictions for the Next Decade of Mobile Robotics

Research & Innovation in Mobile Robotics

Robotics Growth Trajectory to Continue

Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion

Advancements in Industrial Robotics

Trends Shaping Industrial Robotics

Robotic Software Market Growth

Industry 5.0 to Support Growth

Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains

Robotics Technology: Challenges & Issues

Robotics Implementation Challenges

