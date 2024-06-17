Global Tobacco Packaging Industry Forecasts a Decline Through 2028

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Tobacco and Tobacco Products Packaging Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Volumes in the global tobacco and tobacco products packaging industry declined from 252 billion units in 2018 to 223.3 billion units in 2023, declining at a negative CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-23. Volumes will decline to 202.7 billion units in 2028, posting a negative CAGR of 1.9% during 2023-28. Paper and board was the most used pack material, accounting for a 96.7% volume share, followed by flexible packaging with a 1.9% share.



It is set to decline to 202.7 billion units in 2028, reflecting a negative CAGR of 1.9% during 2023-28. In 2023, paper and board was the most used pack material globally, with a 96.7% share of total volumes. It will continue to dominate through 2028 as the most used pack material in the tobacco and tobacco products packaging industry



Report Scope

Global overview: Provides an overview of the packaging industry at the global level. The analysis also provides an overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting key sectors and growth drivers.

Provides an overview of the packaging industry at the global level. The analysis also provides an overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting key sectors and growth drivers. Country deep dive: Provides an overview of the pack materials across sectors in the tobacco and tobacco products industry in select countries in each region.

Provides an overview of the pack materials across sectors in the tobacco and tobacco products industry in select countries in each region. Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different pack materials across the tobacco and tobacco products industry in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2018-28, in addition to key packaging innovations for the pack materials analyzed. The report also provides an overview of the shift in utilization of various pack materials across sectors during 2023-28.

Provides an overview of the usage of different pack materials across the tobacco and tobacco products industry in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2018-28, in addition to key packaging innovations for the pack materials analyzed. The report also provides an overview of the shift in utilization of various pack materials across sectors during 2023-28. Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis-number of units (millions) and growth rates-for five key pack materials, namely rigid plastics, rigid metal, paper and board, flexible packaging, and other pack materials during 2018-28. It also includes data and analysis for pack materials other than the previously mentioned five. Additionally, the section covers:

Includes data and analysis-number of units (millions) and growth rates-for five key pack materials, namely rigid plastics, rigid metal, paper and board, flexible packaging, and other pack materials during 2018-28. It also includes data and analysis for pack materials other than the previously mentioned five. Additionally, the section covers: Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET, etc.

Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET, etc. Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton-folding, carton-liquid, clamshell, etc.

Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton-folding, carton-liquid, clamshell, etc. Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, natural cork, synthetic cork, and others.

Includes metal, plastic, natural cork, synthetic cork, and others. Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip/snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, and twist off.

Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip/snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, and twist off. Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, and others.

Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, and others. Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton-folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, and others.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in specific regions, covering the key challenges, and future growth opportunities that can help companies gain insight into the country/region specific nuances. The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, which can help companies in revenue expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Environment

Global Packaging Overview

Market Environment - Global Takeaways

External Packaging Influences

Packaging Innovations in 2023

Packaging Share Change by Material and Tobacco and Tobacco Products Sectors - Global Overview

Pack Material Market in tobacco and tobacco products - Global Overview

Pack Materials Market Size and Growth Analysis - Global Overview

Change in share in the Overall Packaging Industry by Regions, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Regions, 2018-28

Cross Sector Comparison by Pack Material - Global

Pack Material Growth Contribution by Sector

Market Environment - Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific Overview China Overview Indonesia Overview Middle East and Africa Overview Egypt Overview South Africa Overview Americas Overview United States of America Overview Brazil Overview Western Europe Overview Germany Overview Italy Overview Eastern Europe Overview Turkey Overview Ukraine Overview

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Plastics Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Pack Type Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Rigid Plastics - Volume by Sector and Change in Share

Analysis By Pack Material - Rigid Metal Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Rigid Metal - Volume by Sector and Change in Share

Analysis By Pack Material - Paper and Board Paper and Board - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Paper and Board - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Paper and Board - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Paper and Board - Volume by Sector and Change in Share

Analysis By Pack Material - Flexible Packaging Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Flexible Packaging - Volume by Sector and Change in Share

Analysis By Pack Material - Other Pack Materials Other Pack Materials - Growth Analysis by Pack Type Other Pack Materials - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Other Pack Materials - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Other Pack Materials - Volume by Sector and Change in Share



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33ml7k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.