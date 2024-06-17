Global Virtual Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Outlook 2023-2036: Leading Market Contenders, Market Segmentation and Revenue Generation

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising to an estimated USD 65 billion revenue by the close of 2036, the market will exhibit a substantial increase from approximately USD 25 billion recorded in 2023. The global immunoassay market is poised for significant growth, with expectations to climb at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.29% from 2024 to 2036.

This surge is attributed to the continuous advancements in product development and approvals, coupled with the expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Market Segmentation and Revenue Generation

The immunoassay market analysis reveals a diverse range of segments such as technology, product, specimen, application, and end-user. Specimen-based categorization includes blood, saliva, urine, and other samples. Notably, the blood sample segment is forecasted to lead in revenue generation, accruing over USD 36 billion by 2036, surging from nearly USD 13 billion in 2022. Factors contributing to this growth encompass an escalated demand for blood specimens in a myriad of diagnostic tests, including the detection of antigens.

Regional Market Insights

On the geographical front, the immunoassay market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to command the market, accumulating substantial revenue of about USD 25 billion by the end of the forecast period, increasing from over USD 10 billion in 2023. This dominance is backed by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a strong emphasis on research and development within the region.

Leading Market Contenders

The global immunoassay landscape features notable industry leaders who are driving innovation and growth. Key players are delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of the healthcare sector. These organizations are instrumental in advancing immunoassay technologies and ensuring enhanced diagnostic capabilities that meet the stringent regulatory standards and evolving market demands.

This pronounced expansion of the immunoassay market is concurrent with the rising geriatric populace and a heightened number of global COVID-19 cases, which creates a sustained demand for reliable and efficient diagnostic procedures. The upward trajectory of the immunoassay market reflects the industry's commitment to health innovation and the continuous endeavor to meet the growing healthcare needs of populations worldwide.

Global Virtual Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2023 to 2036

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Value (USD Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Trend Analysis

Opportunity Assessment by Type, 2023-2036

Enterprise SBC, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Hybrid SBC, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Service Provider SBC, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Opportunity Assessment by Function, 2023-2036

Security, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023- 2036F

Connectivity, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Quality of service, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Regulatory, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Media Services, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Revenue Optimization, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023- 2036F

Opportunity Assessment by Session Capacity, 2023-2036

Upto 300, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

300-1000, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

1001-5000, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

5001-10000, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

More Than 10000, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Opportunity Assessment by Enterprise Size, 2023-2036

Small and Medium Enterprises, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Large Enterprises, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Opportunity Assessment by End User, 2023-2036

BFSI, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023- 2036F

IT & Telecom, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Transportation, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Healthcare, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F

Competitive Landscape

NEC Enterprise Solutions

Nokia

Oracle

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Microsoft

AudioCodes Limited

Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Shenzhen Dinstar Co.,Ltd.

Avaya Inc.

3CX

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Asterisk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7n40l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.