IDEX Biometrics receives production order for IDEX Pay as Beautiful Card Corporation is granted Mastercard Letter of Approval

Oslo, Norway, and Taipei, Taiwan 17 June 2024 – IDEX Biometrics has received a production order from Beautiful Card Corporation (BCC), in support of bank launches in Asia. BCC has obtained the Letter of Approval (LoA) from Mastercard for its biometric payment card built on the IDEX Pay platform, allowing the issuance and deployment of biometric cards globally.

With an annual production of 121 million payment cards1, BCC is one of the top 10 smart card manufacturers globally, specialized in the manufacturing, personalizing, and packaging of payment and multiple-application cards. IDEX Pay based biometric smart cards complete BCC’s offering of eco sustainable card solutions in Asia and globally.

"We are excited about this approval as we are accelerating our biometric payment and access card focus through our deepened collaboration with IDEX Biometrics, shifting to and scaling IDEX Pay based biometric cards. With our global client portfolio and ecosystem partners, we deliver more seamless and secure customer experiences, meeting the growing demand from consumers,” stated Shellen Hsu, Global Vice President, Sales and Business Development of BCC.

“We are committed to meeting the growing demand for biometric payment cards in Asia, and BCC is an ideal partner with a very strong customer portfolio of banks, corporates and governments as well as being a trusted partner for many of the world's leading card manufacturers,” said Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics.“

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

With 32 years of experience in the smart card industry, BCC is a leading smart card manufacturer globally. Headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan, BCC is a Taiwanese-owned, GSMA SAS-certified, VISA, Mastercard and JCB-certified company with a global strength and local support. Since BCC’s founding, they have been developing new technology in the card industry as well as continuously putting efforts into the innovation and improvement of all sorts of cards. It is an eco-sustainable material provider that has compliance with RoHS, REACH, HF, CP65, ETSI, etc.

This notice discloses inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 17 June 2024 at 11:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The notice is published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.