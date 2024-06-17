Lemon Extract Market to surpass $511.7 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The lemon extract market valuation is projected to cross USD 511.7 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The demand for lemon extract is growing exponentially, driven by increasing research and positive findings on its benefits. Proven to be high in antioxidants, vitamins, and essential oils, lemon extract offers numerous health benefits, such as boosting the immune system, improving skin health, and aiding digestion.

Research studies emphasize its anti-inflammatory and healing properties, supporting demand. For instance, in December 2023, a recent study conducted by researchers in Brazil discovered that supplementing Nile tilapia juveniles with Citrus limon extract enhances their growth, performance, health, and survival rates following an Aeromonas hydrophila infection. Furthermore, the demand for lemons has increased in the culinary and beverage industries due to their versatile flavor and refreshing aroma, leading to market demand.

Lemon extract market from the organic segment could exhibit a modest growth rate over 2024-2032, claims the report. Free of pesticides and chemicals, organic lemons appeal to health-conscious individuals who seek purity and sustainability. Organic products have gained popularity in the food, beverage, and personal care industries, where they are prized for their authentic taste and health benefits. Growing awareness and knowledge of the impact of organic farming and products on environmental growth supports the demand for organic lemon extracts, leading to global trends for sustainable and healthy lifestyle options.

The aromatherapy segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as per the report. Lemon essence is considered an uplifting and refreshing scent, helping to reduce stress and improve mood. Its use in essential oils, sprays, and personal care products has increased as consumers seek natural remedies for mental and emotional well-being. This growing interest in holistic health practices is driving the growing demand for lemon extracts in aromatherapy.

Europe lemon extract market will register a robust CAGR between 2024 and 2032. European markets are increasingly demanding organic products, and lemon extract is a popular organic ingredient in foods, beverages, and personal care products. The rising awareness and demand among European consumers for healthy and sustainable foods supports market growth in the region. Furthermore, the extract's versatility and its use in culinary applications, in line with its therapeutic benefits in aromatherapy has increased its appeal, creating demand for lemon extract across the continent.

Leading companies in the lemon extract market include Lionel Hitchen USA, Dohler Group, Bickford Flavors, Southern Flavoring Company, Lochhead Manufacturing Company

Targeted efforts by companies catering to this market have led to demand for lemon extract. Through innovation, expanded distribution channels, and strategic marketing campaigns that emphasize its health benefits and versatility, companies are attracting high revenue. Leading providers tap into consumer preferences for natural products and develop tailored solutions for different industries, leading to market expansion.

In June 2023, Granatum Plus, a specialist in the distribution of polyphenol-containing nutrients, announced that it is launching a lemon extract capsule developed in collaboration with Euromed and Veleman.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Lemon extract market 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Type trends

2.1.4 Application trends

2.1.5 Distribution channel trends

Chapter 3 Lemon Extract Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Raw material suppliers

3.1.2 Manufacturers

3.1.3 Profit margin analysis

3.1.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.1.5 End-users

3.1.6 Vendor matrix

3.1.6.1 List of key raw material suppliers

3.1.6.2 List of key manufacturers/suppliers

3.1.6.3 Lits of key/potential customers

3.2 Technology landscape

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.3.1 North America

3.3.2 Europe

3.3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.4 Latin America

3.3.5 Middle East & Africa

3.4 Industry impact forces

3.4.1 Growth drivers

3.4.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5 Pricing analysis

3.5.1 Regional pricing

3.5.1.1 North America

3.5.1.2 Europe

3.5.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.1.4 Latin America

3.5.1.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5.2 Cost structure analysis

3.5.2.1 R&D cost

3.5.2.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.5.2.3 Raw material cost

3.5.2.4 Distribution cost

3.5.2.5 Operating cost

3.5.2.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.6 Innovation & sustainability

3.6.1 Patent analysis

3.7 Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

