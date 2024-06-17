Wawa’s Hoagiefest® is Back with $5 Shortis and $6 Classics and Four Additional Weeks of Savings! “Kelce Classics;” Add Fun and a Nod to How Jason and Kylie Order Their Hoagies!

WAWA, Pa., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s summertime and that means Wawa Hoagiefest® is back with special pricing - $5 for Shorti ® and $6 for Classic hoagies®. This promotion runs from Monday, June 17 through Sunday, August 11 in all Wawa stores and on the Wawa App and provides great savings for an additional four weeks this summer! It also adds a fun twist with a chance for customers to order “Kelce Classics,” which is a nod to how Jason and Kylie order their hoagies, along with opportunities to score some fun Hoagiefest® swag in social media promotions.

During the summer campaign, customers can order their hoagies the way former Philadelphia Eagles’ Center Jason Kelce and Delaware County native Kylie Kelce do.











The “Jason” Italian with mayo, provolone, tomato, banana peppers on a white roll



The "Kylie" Honey Turkey with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, banana peppers on a wheat roll



In addition to ordering The Kelces’ favorite recipes, customers can visit Wawa’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok from 6/20 – 6/23 for a chance to win Hoagiefest® swag perfect for summer including a towel, bucket hat, koozie and t-shirt.

“Hoagiefest® is an annual summer tradition that celebrates the role hoagies have in helping make memories for families whether it’s at graduation parties, beach, concerts and more,” said Jim Morey, Chief Marketing Officer, Wawa. “With the help of Jason and Kylie Kelce, Hoagiefest® just got a little more fun thanks to “Kelce Classics,” and hopefully customers get a kick out of ordering hoagies just the way they do!”

“It’s frickin’ Hoagiefest® and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Wawa on their beloved summer tradition of spreading happiness in Philly and beyond!” said Jason and Kylie Kelce. “It’s our favorite time of year and we’re hoping “The Jason,” and “The Kylie,” Kelce Classics make your summer that much brighter!”

About Wawa Hoagies

Wawa offers hoagies for every appetite – built fresh-to-order and fully customizable at Wawa’s touch-screen ordering kiosk. Wawa hoagies are available in Junior, Shorti®, and Classic sizes. Wawa Hoagiefest was introduced in the summer of 2008. It has since grown to become an annual celebration of Hoagies.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C. with more than 1,050 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #20 of America’s Largest Private Companies, #1 in Convenience Category for America’s Best Customer Service by Newsweek, one of Forbes 2023 America’s Best Employers for Women and New College Grads.



