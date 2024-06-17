Scott McGillivray Real Estate Trust II Joins addy Platform, Pioneering a New Era of Accessible Real Estate Investments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- addy Technology Corp. ("addy"), a leading real estate technology company in Canada, today announced that Scott McGillivray Real Estate Trust II * has joined and licenced the addy platform as an Issuer. This partnership marks a groundbreaking moment as the first fund on the platform, providing Canadians with unprecedented access to invest alongside one of the nation's leading real estate experts.

Scott McGillivray Real Estate Trust II, which will invest in the Scott McGillivray Real Estate Fund II​​, is spearheaded by real estate investor and TV personality Scott McGillivray. It will utilize addy's cutting-edge addy Business software to manage and raise capital for its real estate opportunities. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both parties to democratize real estate investing, breaking down barriers that have historically restricted access to institutional-grade commercial real estate investments to only the wealthiest individuals. With the addy Business software, the $50,000 investment minimum is reduced to $1.

The opportunity to participate in the Scott McGillivray Real Estate Trust II consists of potentially 3 to 5 off-market residential development properties, which will be sold as condos or purpose-built rentals in major Canadian markets.

"We are excited to partner with addy, and leverage their innovative platform to enable Canadians to invest alongside us," said Scott McGillivray, Founding Partner, Scott McGillivray Real Estate Trust II. "This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to make real estate investment opportunities accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial standing. By joining the addy platform, we are empowering everyday investors with the option to participate in high-quality real estate deals that were previously out of reach."

The McGillivray Capital Partners team, which manages the Scott McGillivray Real Estate Trust II, consists of four founding partners with extensive real estate, development, and asset management experience: Scott McGillivray, Andrew McGillivray, Erik Kroman and Dan Pero.

"We are continuously looking for new ways to unlock access to real estate investing opportunities, and the addition of Scott McGillivray Real Estate Trust II to our platform is a testament to this commitment,” said Stephen Jagger, co-founder of addy. “This fund represents a new product offering and yet another way we are breaking down barriers to make real estate investing accessible to all Canadians. We are proud to have Scott McGillivray and his team using our software."

The addy Business software significantly reduces the complexity and costs associated with managing a large investor base. It automates investor communications, and access to capital, distributions, and reporting, minimizing the administrative burden and allowing issuers like Scott McGillivray Real Estate Trust II to concentrate on deal management and maximizing returns. This technology not only lowers operational costs but also ensures a seamless and efficient investment experience for all parties involved.

To date, 44 investment opportunities have been made available on the addy platform since the software’s launch in 2018.

To learn more, visit addyinvest.ca

*Scott McGillivray Real Estate Trust II is working with exempt market dealer Equivesto Canada Inc.

Media Contact

Jennifer Kim

Talk Shop Media

jennifer@talkshopmedia.com

778-898-4395

About addy

addy Technology Corporation (“addy”) is a pioneering fintech company on a mission to enable every person to own real estate. The company's software eliminates inefficiencies and exorbitant costs associated with managing real estate deals and raising capital, allowing Canadians to invest in institutional-grade commercial real estate for as little as $1. To learn more, visit: addyinvest.ca , download the iOS app , and join the @addyinvest community on Discord , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and Reddit . Tune in to The addy Podcast on iTunes and Spotify .

To learn more about addy Business software, Issuers can visit: https://addyinvest.ca/issuers/

About McGillivray Capital Partners

The McGillivray Capital Partners team consists of four founding partners with a variety of real estate, development and asset management experience, and accreditations that include CPA, CFA, BComm, PMP and MBA. The partners, Scott McGillivray, Andrew McGillivray, Dan Pero and Erik Kroman have personally experienced the benefits of both active and passive real estate investing and are passionate about helping others build wealth in the space.

About Scott McGillivray

Scott McGillivray’s passion lies in educating people to make smart investment and renovation decisions and how to succeed in the uber-competitive world of real estate. Scott has been a top rated HGTV star in the US and Canada for over 15 years, starring in over 300 episodes of television, and is best known as the star and award-winning Executive Producer of HGTV’s hit series “Income Property”, “Moving the McGillivrays”, “Buyers Bootcamp”, and most recently “Scott’s Vacation House Rules”. Scott is also an accomplished real estate entrepreneur; he’s CEO of McGillivray Group and McGillivray Entertainment, and co-founder of real estate investing education company Keyspire. As a skilled contractor, best-selling author, and educator, Scott McGillivray is trusted for his successful real estate investing tactics and is a respected influencer and digital trailblazer who engages daily with his 1M+ followers.