Atomo Coffee Reveals Breakthrough Discovery to Instantly Slash Coffee-Related Deforestation, Urging Immediate Collaboration from Leading Brands to Address Climate Crisis

Atomo Coffee has reshaped the future of coffee with the launch of Remix , a revolutionary innovation redefining the industry. This unprecedented blend, merging conventional and beanless coffee, immediately reduces deforestation from coffee production by 50%. Remix is ushering in an era where sustainability and superior taste go hand in hand. The industry is now at a turning point; all barriers on taste and supply of beanless coffee have been removed by Atomo. It is time for the coffee industry to embrace beanless technology and realize the immediate sustainability benefits of this revolutionary innovation.

In a blind taste test conducted by Atomo, participants preferred Atomo’s Remix 2:1. “Coffee drinkers love the taste of beanless coffee blends,” said Andy Kleitsch, CEO of Atomo Coffee. “Remixed coffee is a win-win – not only is the taste indistinguishable to consumers, but in most instances, it improves the taste of conventional coffee while making an instantaneous positive impact on the planet.”

Atomo’s beanless coffee is made from widely sourced farm-grown, superfood, and upcycled ingredients such as date seeds, sunflower, guava, and lemon. It elevates the flavor of conventional brews while slashing carbon emissions by up to 83% and using 70% less land.

“With Remix, there is no longer a need to destroy forests to increase coffee production,” adds Kleitsch. “Atomo has created the solution, and consumers are eager to support it. But to make the most powerful impact, companies like Starbucks, Nestle, and others must decide if they will sit on the sidelines or take real action to address the impact of conventional coffee on our planet.”

Climate change is expected to have a severe impact on coffee cultivation globally. According to World Coffee Research , by the year 2050, more than half of the land currently used for growing coffee could become unsuitable due to rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and an increase in diseases and pests. This shift will lead to extensive deforestation as farmers search for new areas to cultivate, worsening environmental damage.

About Atomo Coffee

Atomo is on a mission to brew a billion better cups of coffee and provide real solutions to the environmental impacts caused by coffee. Utilizing farm grown and upcycled ingredients, Atomo delivers the rich flavor and aroma of conventional coffee with notes of dark chocolate, dried fruit, and graham cracker. Its products offer health benefits such as lower acidity, which is gentler on the stomach, and high antioxidant content for overall well-being. By deriving caffeine from green tea, Atomo provides a smoother, no-crash energy boost. For more information about Remix and Atomo Coffee's sustainability initiatives, visit AtomoCoffee.com .

