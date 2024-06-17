Global Bottled Water Market Report 2024-2028: Growing Preference for Functional Water, Surging Millennial Spending, Increasing Inclination Towards Healthy Lifestyles Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bottled Water Market (by Product, Distribution Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bottled water market is forecasted to record a value of US$380.53 billion by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70%, for the duration spanning 2024-2028

The driving factors include increasing inclination of consumers towards healthy lifestyles, expansion of tourism sector, growing preference for functional water, surging millennial spending and scarcity of drinkable water. However, the market growth would be challenged by high price of bottled water, fluctuations in the price of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and environmental contamination caused by plastic trash. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like mounting obesity rates, upsurge in outdoor sports activities, emergence of various pandemic diseases and rising incidence of waterborne disease.



The global bottled water market can be segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the market can be bifurcated into Still bottled water, carbonated bottled water, flavoured bottled water and functional bottled water. Whereas, the global bottled water market is segmented into Off-trade and on-trade, based on the distribution channels.



The fastest growing regional market is Asia Pacific owing to growing awareness regarding the importance of health and wellness in countries including China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia, lack of well-developed public water infrastructure coupled with increased health concerns associated with the consumption of contaminated water, changing water consumption habits, expanding organized retail sectors, and the launch of innovative products such as flavored water in the region.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global bottled water market segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel and region with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

Market Overview

Product Cycle of Bottled Water

Types of Bottled Water

Packaging Materials of Bottled Water

Difference between Bottled Water & Tap Water

Advantages of Bottled Water

Disadvantages of Bottled Water

Major Categories of Bottled Water Companies

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Inclination of Consumers towards Healthy Lifestyles

Expansion of Tourism Sector

Growing Preference for Functional Water in North America

Surging Millennial Spending

Scarcity of Drinkable Water

Key Trends and Developments

Mounting Obesity Rates

Upsurge in Outdoor Sports Activities

Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases

Rising Incidence of Waterborne Diseases

Challenges

High Price of Bottled Water

Fluctuations in the Price of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Environmental Contamination from Plastic Trash

High Energy Requirement during Production and Distribution

Company Profiles

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Danone S.A.

Suntory Holdings Limited

Primo Water Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzsdmh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.