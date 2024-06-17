Global Household Care Market Insights Report 2024: A $215+ Billion Industry in 2028 - Escalating Advertising Campaigns, Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Premium Household Care Products

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Care Market (Laundry Care, Surface Care, Dishwashing, Air Care, Home Insecticides, Bleach, Toilet Care and Polishes): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global household care market is anticipated to reach US$215.10 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.08% during the period spanning 2024-2028.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising urban population, escalating migrants, rising female labor force, rising e-commerce penetration, rising per capita spending, increasing hygiene awareness, nuclear family, and middle class population. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as easy existence of counterfeit products and high competition. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like escalating advertising campaigns, product innovation, sustainable and natural products, premium household care products, artificial intelligence, and stringent regulations.



The global household care market can be segmented as follows: Laundry care, Surface care, Dishwashing, Air care, Home insecticides, Bleach, Toilet care and Polishes. Laundry care held the largest share of the market in 2023. New features with product packaging and better benefits influence consumers to purchase household products. This is likely to have a beneficial impact on household product sales, such as laundry care solutions, which would drive the market growth.



The global household care market by region can be segmented into the following: Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, and Australasia. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2023. The rise of e-retailers, particularly in emerging regions, is quickening the pace of the business.

Additionally, automation in the household market has fueled industrial product innovation, resulting in the biggest benefits for users. As a result, more market innovation is likely to boost Asia Pacific industry growth in the coming years.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global household care market, segmented into: laundry care, Surface care, Dishwashing, Air care, home insecticides, Bleach, Toilet care and polishes.

The major regional markets Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, and Australasia have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

Market Overview

Household Care

Advantages and Disadvantages of Household Care

Household Care Products

Segmentations of Household Care

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Urban Population

Escalating Migrants

Rising Female Labor Force

Rising E-Commerce Penetration

Rising Per Capita Spending

Middle class Population

Increasing Hygiene Awareness

Nuclear Family

Key Trends and Developments

Escalating Advertising Campaigns

Product Innovation

Sustainable and Natural Products

Premium Household Care Products

Artificial Intelligence

Stringent Regulations

Challenges

Easy Existence of Counterfeit Products

High Competition

Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Household Care Market

Rising Concern towards Self Care and Hygiene

Boost in E- Commerce Total Retail Sales

Growing Demand for Surface Care Products

Company Profiles

Unilever Group

The Procter & Gamble Company

Henkel AG & CoKGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Kao Corporation

Church & Dwight Co.

