Global Household Care Market Insights Report 2024: A $215+ Billion Industry in 2028 - Escalating Advertising Campaigns, Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Premium Household Care Products

The global household care market is anticipated to reach US$215.10 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.08% during the period spanning 2024-2028.
The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising urban population, escalating migrants, rising female labor force, rising e-commerce penetration, rising per capita spending, increasing hygiene awareness, nuclear family, and middle class population. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as easy existence of counterfeit products and high competition. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like escalating advertising campaigns, product innovation, sustainable and natural products, premium household care products, artificial intelligence, and stringent regulations.
The global household care market can be segmented as follows: Laundry care, Surface care, Dishwashing, Air care, Home insecticides, Bleach, Toilet care and Polishes. Laundry care held the largest share of the market in 2023. New features with product packaging and better benefits influence consumers to purchase household products. This is likely to have a beneficial impact on household product sales, such as laundry care solutions, which would drive the market growth.
The global household care market by region can be segmented into the following: Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, and Australasia. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2023. The rise of e-retailers, particularly in emerging regions, is quickening the pace of the business.
Additionally, automation in the household market has fueled industrial product innovation, resulting in the biggest benefits for users. As a result, more market innovation is likely to boost Asia Pacific industry growth in the coming years.
Scope of the report
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global household care market, segmented into: laundry care, Surface care, Dishwashing, Air care, home insecticides, Bleach, Toilet care and polishes.
- The major regional markets Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, and Australasia have been analyzed.
- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
- The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players
Market Overview
- Household Care
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Household Care
- Household Care Products
- Segmentations of Household Care
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Rising Urban Population
- Escalating Migrants
- Rising Female Labor Force
- Rising E-Commerce Penetration
- Rising Per Capita Spending
- Middle class Population
- Increasing Hygiene Awareness
- Nuclear Family
Key Trends and Developments
- Escalating Advertising Campaigns
- Product Innovation
- Sustainable and Natural Products
- Premium Household Care Products
- Artificial Intelligence
- Stringent Regulations
Challenges
- Easy Existence of Counterfeit Products
- High Competition
Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of COVID-19 on Household Care Market
- Rising Concern towards Self Care and Hygiene
- Boost in E- Commerce Total Retail Sales
- Growing Demand for Surface Care Products
Company Profiles
- Unilever Group
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- Henkel AG & CoKGaA
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Kao Corporation
- Church & Dwight Co.
