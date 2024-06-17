Rumble Welcomes PublicSquare to Cloud Platform

The Nation’s Top Patriotic Marketplace Announces Intent to Break Free from Big Tech by Joining Rumble Cloud

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc., (Nasdaq: RUM) (“Rumble”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, announced today that PSQ Holdings, Inc. or PublicSquare (NYSE: PSQH), America’s leading commerce and payments ecosystem that values freedom and supports the parallel economy, intends to migrate its Marketplace segment to the Rumble Cloud platform.

Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble, commented, “I am excited that PublicSquare has decided to join Rumble on its mission to break the shackles of Big Tech and migrate its burgeoning Marketplace segment to Rumble Cloud. I am confident that our solution will be a great fit, and we look forward to a fruitful future together. We built Rumble Cloud to empower all content creators and businesses with the products and services they need to succeed, and the PublicSquare Marketplace represents the perfect partner.”

Michael Seifert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PublicSquare, commented, “I am pleased to share that we intend to migrate the PublicSquare Marketplace to the Rumble Cloud Platform. One of the main tenets of success integral to the long-term health of the parallel economy is creating an uncancellable ecosystem. By partnering with values-aligned businesses like Rumble, we are taking an important step to protect our Marketplace. We are enthusiastic about what the future holds for our partnership and what it means for the growth of the parallel economy.”

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com .

About Public Square

PublicSquare is America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem that serves customers and businesses that value life, family, and freedom. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers "shop their values" and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment consists of Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands segment consists of D2C companies, such as EveryLife, a premium life-affirming baby products company, as well as business services, such as PSQ Link. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. To learn more, download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com.