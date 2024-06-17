Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for all Paperboard Converted Products in North America and Canada

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it will raise the price for all converted paperboard products by a minimum of 6 percent, effective with shipments in the United States and Canada, on or after July 10th, 2024. This includes tubes, cores, cones and protective packaging.



“This price increase is necessary due to continued increases in costs for uncoated recycled paperboard (URB), our primary raw material, plus other inflationary costs,” said Mike Thompson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Sonoco’s North American Converted Paper Products Division.

Contact Information:

Lisa Weeks

Vice President of Investor Relations & Communications

lisa.weeks@sonoco.com

843-383-7524