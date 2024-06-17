Chlamydia Pipeline Landscape Research 2024: Therapeutic Assessment of 5+ Companies and 5+ Pipeline Drugs by Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlamydia - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Chlamydia- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Chlamydia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Chlamydia pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Chlamydia treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Chlamydia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Chlamydia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chlamydia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Chlamydia.



Chlamydia Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Chlamydia report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Chlamydia Emerging Drugs



EVO100: Aditxt



EVO100 is an investigational vaginal gel designed to modulate vaginal pH in the normal acidic range. The drug is designed to reduce certain vaginal infections by balancing vaginal pH, thereby maintaining healthy vaginal flora and creating an environment that is detrimental to the growth and proliferation of harmful bacteria and using a mechanism of action that may help to address drug resistance concerns. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of dry eyes disease.



Major Players in Chlamydia

There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Chlamydia. The companies which have their Chlamydia drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Evofem Biosciences.

Chlamydia: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Chlamydia therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Chlamydia drugs.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Chlamydia drugs?

How many Chlamydia drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Chlamydia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chlamydia therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Chlamydia and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Evofem Biosciences

IVIEW Therapeutics Inc.

Shire|Takeda

Sanofi

Key Products

EVO100

IVIEW-1201

FST-100

Chlamydia vaccine

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

