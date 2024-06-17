OnTerra Systems Announces RouteSavvy API PLUS As A Powerful, Affordable Bing Maps Multi Itinerary Optimization API Alternative

DENVER, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), the developers of RouteSavvy route planning software & Route Optimization Application Programing Interfaces, today announced that its new RouteSavvy API PLUS is a powerful, affordable alternative to the Bing Maps Multi Itinerary Optimization API.



Microsoft recently announced that they would be retiring the Bing Maps Multi Itinerary Optimization (MIO) API on June 30, 2025. After that date, applications built with the Bing Maps MIO API will no longer function. As a result, software developers currently using this Microsoft route optimization API will need a Bing Maps Multi Itinerary Optimization API alternative.

Introduced in January 2024, RouteSavvy API PLUS is an advanced new Application Programming Interface (API) based on the same powerful route optimization platform used for RouteSavvy route planning software for end users. RouteSavvy API PLUS is designed for software developers who are incorporating route optimization functionality into software applications they are developing but also need advanced functionality including Multi-vehicle Route Optimization and Time Windows.

For more information or to purchase, please visit: https://www.routesavvy.com/routesavvy-route-optimization-api/

Bing Maps MIO API was a solution for optimizing routes for multiple vehicles and a set of stops. For example, a business that has 5 vehicles in its fleet and 100 stops for the day would use the Bing Maps MIO API to split the stops over the available vehicles and optimize the individual routes. This also would include balancing the load so that each vehicle would have a similar amount of work to perform. RouteSavvy API PLUS also offers this functionality, and more.

Bing Maps API Migration Options

In their recent email about the Bing Maps MIO API retirement, Microsoft recommends an alternative that involves Google’s OR Tools and the Microsoft Azure Maps Distance Matrix API. However, implementing any of these solutions requires a number of complex steps.

1) Google OR-Tools – Requires a developer to install and learn these API libraries for performing optimization tasks. This involves understanding the optimization algorithms, options and constraints, and their results. There’s also little recourse if developers find that the optimization requests don’t make sense because technical support options for open-source solutions like OR-Tools are extremely limited.

2) Distance Matrix – For accurate route optimization, OR-Tools require you to supply a distance matrix. A distance matrix is like a spreadsheet of all the route stop start and end locations. This allows the optimization algorithms to determine the shortest path or time when solving the optimization problem. Microsoft recommends their Azure Maps Distance Matrix API. However, learning how to use the Azure Maps Distance Matrix API requires a hefty learning curve…with many new technical concepts, options, and constraints to learn and master when using this API. In addition, the cost per transaction of the use of the Azure Maps API can add up quickly. Every time a user requests the Azure Maps Distance Matrix to perform a route optimization, this action incurs billable transactions.

RouteSavvy API Plus is a viable alternative to the Bing Maps Multi Itinerary Optimization API. It’s easy for a developer to get started, supports up to 1,000 stops and 50 vehicles, and pricing starts at only $100/month. The RouteSavvy API Plus offers ease of use and a fast ramp-up for developers. It’s a robust, REST-based API that allows developers to quickly get started. RouteSavvy API PLUS also allows users to “minimize vehicles” as part of the optimization, which can reduce the number of vehicles needed on any particular day. Additionally for developers, there is a RouteSavvy API Plus GitHub project providing sample code: Visit https://github.com/onterra/Example-RouteSavvyJsonPlusAPI.

“Software developers currently using the Bing Maps Multi Itinerary Optimization API would be wise to start seeking an alternative such as the RouteSavvy API PLUS, and to be planning for a Bing Maps migration and a Bing Maps alternative in general,” said Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president. “RouteSavvy API PLUS is low-cost, high-performance, high-functionality API that’s easy to integrate into many customer scenarios, and it’s the ideal alternative to the Bing Maps Multi Itinerary Route Optimization API.”

For more information, visit: https://www.routesavvy.com/routesavvy-route-optimization-api/ to access code samples and a free trial.

About RouteSavvy

USA-based OnTerra Systems has developed the RouteSavvy API and RouteSavvy API PLUS for developers who want to incorporate route optimization into software applications they’re developing; and RouteSavvy ( www.RouteSavvy.com ) – route optimization software for end users (businesses & nonprofits) involved in deliveries, pickups, service calls & sales call. RouteSavvy generates more efficient routes which results in fewer miles driven, and significant savings on fuel costs, fleet maintenance costs & labor costs. The starting annual price for the RouteSavvy API is $50 per month for the RouteSavvy API and $100 per month for RouteSavvy API PLUS.

