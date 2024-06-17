HeeSay Unveils 'COMMUNITY' Feature to Enhance Interactivity and Deeper Connection

New York, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LGBTQ+ social networking pacesetter HeeSay announced the launch of 'COMMUNITY', a new feature designed to reinforce its commitment to fostering more diverse and open-minded online connections.

The HeeSay Community revolves around two standout sections, 'Hot Picks' and 'Group Chat'. In the 'Hot Picks' section, users can browse, discover, and sign up for nearby offline events hosted or co-hosted by HeeSay. A newly added 'invitation' button within this block encourages users to invite their pals for an offline shared experience of entertainment and fun.

Additionally, people can join corresponding 'Group Chat' based on displayed events to share activity updates and make new friends. This highlight of HeeSay Community aims to boost deeper connections and vibrant interactions within the LGBTQ+ cohort.

"The group chats in HeeSay Community extend beyond event topics; users can create chats about any interest. They can easily find and join chat rooms via hashtags, making it simple and effective to share and connect," explained the Head of Product at HeeSay.

"This update underscores our commitment to nurturing an online 'Community' for LGBTQ+ individuals. Within HeeSay Community, they can effortlessly discover nearby offline events and connect with groups that align with their interests, enhancing stronger connections and a greater sense of belonging," emphasized the head.

HeeSay's new feature arrived as June unfolded into Pride Month, the annual festival for LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide to celebrate the diversity of this community. And HeeSay, without exception, also orchestrated various online and offline events to catch the eye.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' held by HeeSay U.S., inspired by the namesake variety show, has invited renowned drag queens to showcase their talents. It's been disclosed that approximately 400 users have registered via HeeSay Community to join this highly anticipated event.

HeeSay is gearing up to enhance its community feature with additional interactive elements, content and sections, aiming to foster an inclusive online space that meets the various social needs of LGBTQ+ people.

