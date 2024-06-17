Scorpius Holdings Receives NYSE American Notice of Delisting and Reports Plans to Appeal

DURHAM, N.C., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX) (“Scorpius” or “the Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today reported that it received notice from the NYSE American of its determination to commence delisting proceedings of the Company’s common stock from the exchange pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low-selling price of the Company’s common stock. The Company plans to appeal the determination to the Exchange’s Listing Qualifications Panel, although there can be no assurance of a successful outcome.



Scorpius CEO Jeff Wolf commented, “Despite recent positive developments, the NYSE American has made the unfortunate decision to suspend trading in our securities based on our per-share price. We strongly disagree with the ruling and plan to appeal. We look forward to providing further updates.”

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, Texas. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

