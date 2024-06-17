AgriFORCE Announces Share Repurchase Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP) focused AgTech company, announces a share repurchase program.



The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) today authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $1 million of its outstanding common shares, for a period of six months, subject to contractual requirements (the “Repurchase Program”). The Board will periodically review the Company’s Repurchase Program and may decide to extend its term or increase the authorized amount.

Under the Repurchase Program, effective immediately, the Company may repurchase common shares in privately negotiated or open-market transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and pursuant to a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5‐1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The specific timing and amount of repurchases, if any, will be at the discretion of the Company’s management team, and will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements, capital allocation alternatives, and other corporate considerations. The Company is not obligated under the program to purchase any common shares. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

