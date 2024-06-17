Chijet Motor Company, Inc.’s Subsidiary Signed Cooperation Agreement with the Auto Dealer of Algeria

JILIN CITY, China, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: CJET) (the “Company” or “Chijet”), a high-tech enterprise engaged in the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles (“NEV”) in China announced that on May 10, the holding subsidiary FAW Jilin Automobile Co., Ltd. (“FAW Jilin”) of Chijet Motor signed products sale agency agreement with SARL AI MOTORS from Algeria. SARL AI MOTORS is an auto importer and seller of Algeria. After the agreement was signed, SARL AI MOTORS as the exclusive selling agent in Algeria would sell “SENIA” automobiles of CHIJET in the subsequent two years at least.



FAW Jilin would manufacture SENIA automobiles in China and export them to Algeria according to the orders of SARL AI MOTORS. The agreement would be beneficial to market development of FAW Jilin in Africa.





The primary business of Chijet Motor is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and NEVs. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to NEV production upon completion of its construction. Chijet Motor has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet Motor, please visit www.chijetmotors.com.

