RENNOVA HEALTH, INC. ANNOUNCES STOCK EXCHANGE AGREEMENTS WITH FOXO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. FOR TWO OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two stock exchange agreements with FOXO Technologies, Inc., an NYSE American-listed company (“FOXO”)(NYSE American: FOXO). In the first agreement, Rennova’s equity in Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., the Company’s behavioral health services subsidiary, was exchanged for $500,000 of common stock (which will be issued by FOXO on approval by the NYSE, of a Supplemental Listing Application (SLAP) submission as required by the NYSE) in FOXO (subject to certain adjustments). In the second agreement, equity in Rennova Community Health, Inc., predominantly consisting of the Company’s critical access hospital (d/b/a Big South Fork Medical Center), will be exchanged for $20 million of convertible preferred stock in FOXO (subject to certain adjustments).



Closing of the Myrtle transaction took place on June 14, 2024 and closing of the Rennova Community Health transaction, subject to certain closing conditions including shareholder approvals, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024. In addition, FOXO secured a commitment for up to $2.5 million of financing of which $750,000 was funded at the Myrtle closing.

“We are delighted to enter into these transactions with FOXO,” said Seamus Lagan, the Chief Executive Officer of Rennova. “The two transactions have key tangible benefits to the Company. They will dramatically improve access to capital to facilitate growth and expansion of these businesses and, subject to the closing of the Rennova Community Health transaction, Rennova will be the controlling shareholder of FOXO. Furthermore, Rennova expects to be able to monetize its convertible preferred stock and common stock in FOXO over time.”

About Rennova Health, Inc.

Rennova Health, Inc. (the “Company”) is a provider of health care services. The Company owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee known as Big South Fork Medical Center, a hospital located in Jamestown, Tennessee that it plans to reopen. In addition, the Company has a strategic investment in InnovaQor, Inc. (OTC: INQR).

