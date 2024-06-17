Prenetics Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading genomics-driven health sciences company, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with Prenetics management to develop and implement a capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Prenetics is at the forefront of cutting-edge technological advancements in health and wellness. Under the Prenetics umbrella, a variety of services are offered to enhance overall health and wellness. These include preventive measures through health-focused DNA tests catering to a rapidly growing consumer base, early cancer detection using breakthrough technology to identify cancers at their earliest stages, and targeted therapy selection for cancer patients through genomic profiling. Collectively, these initiatives are making significant strides in improving individual health and wellness.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Shannon Devine, Partner at MZ North America, and Rory Rumore, Director, will advise the Prenetics team in all facets of investor relations.

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Prenetics, stated, "The company is currently at a significant inflection point. A few years after our public listing, we remain dedicated innovators, focusing on advancing science and empowering health and wellness. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge technological advancements to all our stakeholders for better health outcomes. Looking ahead, we have an exciting array of near-term catalysts. As our first quarter results indicate, with our strong cash position, no debt, and a dedicated management team, we are confident in our ability to deliver growth and value for our shareholders. We’ve partnered with MZ for strategic counsel to build broader market connections and effectively communicate our vision and operating strategy to all audiences."

For more information about Prenetics, please visit www.prenetics.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to PRE@mzgroup.us or call Shannon Devine at 203-741-8811.

About MZ

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations leader with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning investor relations programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible, measured results via its robust suite of services. MZ's one-stop-shop platform serves management teams at public and private companies, including SPACs and IPOs. The platform leverages strategic financial communications, industry-leading investment community outreach, public relations, financial media, ESG consulting and software, a market intelligence desk, and technology solutions spanning investor relations websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, and in Taipei and São Paulo. MZ's growth continues to accelerate with innovative products and services for its client base of high-quality companies. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading genomics-driven health sciences company, is revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. Our prevention arm, CircleDNA, uses whole exome sequencing to offer the world's most comprehensive consumer DNA test. Insighta, our $200 million joint venture with renowned scientist Prof. Dennis Lo, underscores our unwavering commitment to saving lives through pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. Lastly, ACT Genomics, our treatment unit, is the first Asia-based company to achieve FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors via ACTOnco. Each of Prenetics' units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, truly embodying our commitment to 'enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit www.prenetics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

PRE@mzgroup.us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's goals, targets, projections, outlooks, beliefs, expectations, strategy, plans, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, therefore they should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to further develop and grow its business, including new products and services; its ability to execute on its new business strategy in genomics, precision oncology, and specifically, early detection for cancer; the results of case control studies and/or clinical trials; and its ability to identify and execute on M&A opportunities, especially in precision oncology. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent registration statement and the prospectus therein, and the other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.