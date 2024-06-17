2024 CSO Award Winners and Hall of Fame Inductees to be Recognized at the CSO Conference & Awards

Boston, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSO, the leading source for breaking news, analysis, and research on security and risk management, has announced the winners of the 2024 CSO Awards and inductees into the CSO Hall of Fame, the most prestigious honor for security organizations and individuals. 

“The stakes grow higher every day for security leaders and their teams, and this year’s CSO Awards honor the very best efforts to tackle challenges from an expanding threat landscape,” said Beth Kormanik, Content Director for the CSO Conference & Awards. 

“From devising new threat detection methods and cyber analytics to initiatives addressing AI threats, zero trust, and data protection, these projects are at the forefront of innovative security thinking and represent true business value for their organizations,” continued Kormanik. “We congratulate the winners and look forward to celebrating them at the CSO Conference & Awards this fall.”  
 

2024 CSO Award Winners: 

Accenture 

Adobe 

AES Corporation 

Aflac 

Ally Financial 

AmeriHealth Caritas 

Ashland 

Astellas 

Auto Club Group (AAA) 

Avangrid Corporate Security 

Avnet 

Baptist Medical Health Care Center 

Camelot Secure 

Campbells Soup 

Carrier Global Corporation 

Carvana 

Chapters Health System 

Chime 

Cintas Corporation 

Cisco Systems 

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. 

Cornerstone OnDemand 

CorroHealth 

Cox Automotive 

DXC Technology 

Enpro 

Fifth Third Bank 

First Citizens Bank 

Gates Corporation 

Genpact 

Georgia Pacific 

Horizon BCBS 

ID.me 

Indiana Office of Technology 

Intel Corporation 

James Hardie Industries plc 

Main Line Health 

Marvell Technology 

National Cybersecurity Alliance 

NJ Transit 

OHLA USA 

Penn Medicine 

PROS 

Prosper Marketplace 

Qualcomm 

Relativity 

SAP SE 

Secureworks 

SolarWinds 

Splunk 

Thoughtworks 

TIAA 

TIME 

Trend Health Partners, LLC 

United Airlines 

Wesco 

Western Governors University 

Whirlpool Corporation 


This year’s CSO Hall of Fame inductees have also been announced. Amy Bennett, Editor in Chief for CSOonline.com, said, “It is my great privilege to recognize these outstanding leaders on their selection as the newest members of the CSO Hall of Fame. They have dedicated their careers to improving the practice of information security and have no doubt left indelible marks on the organizations they have served and the teams they have led. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the CSO Conference and Awards.” 


2024 CSO Hall of Fame Inductees: 

Jerry Geisler, SVP & CISO, Walmart, Inc. 

Gary Hayslip, CISO, SoftBank Investment Advisers 

Vaughn Hazen, CISO, CN 

Jill Knesek, CISO, BlackLine 

Susan Koski, EVP & CISO, PNC Financial Services 

Michael Palmer, CISO, Hearst 

John Schramm, Global Head of IT Risk and Security, Munich Re 

Keith Turpin, CISO, The Friedkin Group 

Phil Venables, CISO, Google Cloud 

Teresa Zielinski, Global CISO, GE Vernova 


The 2024 CSO Award winners and inductees will be honored at the upcoming CSO Conference & Awards. 

CSO invites industry professionals and security technology companies to connect, learn and celebrate the winners at the reimagined 2024 CSO Conference & Awards held October 21-23 at the We-Ko-Pa Casino & Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona. Registration for the event is now open.  CSO Conference & Awards 2024 – October 2024. 

Leading technology companies supporting the event include Zscaler, Adobe, Cyera, Hoxhunt, Veracode and Delphix, along with our partner IDC.  Learn more about sponsorship opportunities here

For more information regarding the 2024 CSO Conference & Awards, visit https://event.foundryco.com/cso-conference-awards/.  


About CSO: 

CSO serves enterprise security decision-makers and users with the critical information they need to stay ahead of evolving threats and defend against criminal cyberattacks. With incisive content that addresses all security disciplines, from risk management to network defense to fraud and data loss prevention, CSO offers unparalleled depth and insight to support key decisions and investments for IT security professionals. www.csoonline.com 

Follow CSO on X: @CSOonline @CSOEvents  
Follow CSO on LinkedIn  
Follow CSO on Facebook 

About the CSO Awards and CSO Hall of Fame Award Winners 

The CSO Awards recognize organizations for security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO Hall of Fame honors leaders who have significantly contributed to advancing information risk management and security. Inductees exemplify the qualities of leadership and excellence and, by their example, contribute to improving security across all organizations. Award winners are honored at the CSO Conference & Awards. 

About Foundry, and IDG, Inc. Company 

Foundry has played a key role in every major milestone, announcement, and development in modern technology since 1964. We engage and activate the world’s most influential tech buyers and early adopters via the award-winning journalism and trusted media brands they’ve turned to for decades. Our integrated ecosystem of owned and operated editorial sites, awards, events, and tech communities is engineered to enable global audience activation through innovative marketing campaigns. Backed by robust audience insights and data from across our network, Foundry sets the standard for delivering business results to help companies grow.  

With 38 offices in markets around the globe, Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, research and marketing services company. 

